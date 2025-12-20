Irish premier tells UN peacekeepers in Lebanon of nation’s pride

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Irish premier Micheal Martin has visited peacekeepers in Lebanon and expressed pride in their service.

The Taoiseach met Irish troops who will be serving at Camp Shamrock close to the border with Israel over Christmas during a visit to the country.

He also met with Lebanon’s Prime Minister Nawaf Salam in Beirut, and pressed him over justice for the killing of Private Sean Rooney.

The 24-year-old from Newtowncunningham in Co Donegal, was killed when a convoy of Irish troops serving with a UN peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon was ambushed and fired upon on December 14, 2022.

The main person convicted for his killing is still at large and the Irish Government has described some of the sentences imposed on others over the matter as unduly lenient.

Mr Martin urged accountability.

“Accountability means that the people responsible for the death of Sean Rooney are brought to justice, proper justice, the sentencing was extremely lenient and the people are at large,” he said.

Hundreds of Irish soldiers are serving with the Unifil (United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon) mission in south Lebanon, which is due to come to an end next December when the UN mandate ends after almost 50 years.

Mr Martin told troops gathered at Camp Shamrock that it was “an honour” to stand before them, and to “personally acknowledge the dedication, professionalism and sacrifice that each of you demonstrates in the service of peace, and your country”.

He also paid tribute to the work they are doing in Lebanon “during this particularly challenging time”, and in spending Christmas away from their loved ones.

In terms of the UN mandate ending at the end of 2026, Mr Martin said Ireland remains committed to Unifil, and to supporting Lebanon, but recognises that the mission was always intended to be an interim force.

He added: “I met the Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam this morning, and emphasised the important role of the Lebanese Government in respecting and protecting the role of peacekeepers, as Unifil works towards bringing peace and stability.

“I also continued to highlight the need for accountability in regard to the person wanted in connection to the horrific killing of Private Sean Rooney.

“I made it very clear to the prime minister the absolute determination of the Irish Government to continue to pursue justice for this terrible crime.”

He finished his addressed by telling the soldiers he is “immensely proud of the long tradition of Irish peacekeeping”.

“Those involved in ongoing efforts for peace are doing critically important work. It is work that we in Ireland and people all over the world hope and pray is successful,” he said.

“The tradition of UN peacekeeping, in which we have participated for just short of 70 years, is about saving lives and ensuring others can enjoy the gift of peace.

“The work you are doing here in south Lebanon encapsulates all that is good and positive about that tradition.

“Know that the government and the people of Ireland are very appreciative of your service and dedication to the cause of peace.”