Mick O’Dwyer remembered at funeral as ‘giant’ on and off the football field

Former Gaelic footballer and manager Mick O’Dwyer has been remembered as a “legendary figure”, who was a “giant” both on and off the field, at his funeral in Co Kerry.

Mourners at his funeral who packed St Finian’s Church in Waterville heard how he inspired countless generations of footballers and was someone who was loved by the nation.

O’Dwyer, who hailed from the village of Waterville, won four All-Ireland titles with his beloved Co Kerry as a player between 1959 and 1970, and an unrivalled eight as a manager in the 1970s and 1980s.

He would also go on to coach Kildare, Laois, Wicklow and Clare.

Known as Micko, O’Dwyer was inducted into the GAA Hall of Fame in 2014.

A large crowd attended the funeral mass, including Taoiseach Micheal Martin, GAA president Jarlath Burns, a representative of President Michael D Higgins, as well as GAA commentator Marty Morrissey and Kerry GAA legend Pat Spillane.

Mr Morrissey was among those to pay tribute to Micko during the funeral mass.

Delivering his eulogy, he said: “Through your talents as a footballer and a manager, you brought great joy to this magnificent county of Kerry.

“This is the kingdom, and you will always be the king. But your gift goes beyond the county boundaries, where you brought happiness to the people of Kildare, Laois and Wicklow to levels those counties never really knew before or could hardly remember. That is a gift from God. That is a gift that you gave, Micko, because of your passionate love for Gaelic football and community.

“You’ve got people to believe that dreams can come true, that anything is possible.

“Thank you for being you. You were a kind and loving man who loved life, loved family, loved Waterville, loved Kerry, loved football.

“But you need to know that all of us across our nation, across the four provinces of Ireland, loved you and admired you with all our hearts.

“You were my great friend, Micko, and I want to say here how much I loved you.”

A number of items which represented the GAA legend sat on the altar, including a gaelic football, a Kerry flag, his accordion, a photograph of Micko and his wife Geraldine, his favourite chocolate bar, an address book, a Waterville flag, golf trophy, rolled-up match programme as well as a miniature Sam Maguire cup.

His close and long-time friend Michael O’Flynn delivered his eulogy, describing him as “intelligent and effortlessly articulate”.

Mr O’Flynn said: “Firstly, thank you all for gathering here today, not just to mourn the loss of a legendary figure, but to celebrate the life of a man who was, in every sense, a giant both on and off the field.

“His contributions to the game as a player were immense, but that was only the beginning of Michael’s extraordinary journey in the world of football.

“Micko’s greatest impact perhaps came as a manager, taking the helm for Kerry for over 15 years, his vision and leadership helped to propel Kerry football into a new era of dominance.

“It was his ability to inspire and bring out the best in those around him that set him apart. Under Micko’s guidance, Kerry would go on to win an unprecedented four consecutive All Ireland titles between 1975 and 1978.

“This feat never before achieved at that time in the history of the game. Micko is one of the most successful and influential managers Gaelic football has ever seen.

“His strategic genius, paired with his deep understanding of the game, helped shape the careers of players who went on to become legends themselves.”

He added that his friend was “deeply proud” of his four sons, John, Karl, Robert and Micheal.

“I know that Micko had a great love for his family. He appreciated the sacrifices they made so he could pursue his love of sport, and always did his absolute best for all his family,” he added.

“In his quite steady way, he always provided and while he kept his feelings close to his chest, I can tell you he cared about them deeply.

“He was astoundingly intelligent, effortlessly articulate and entirely self-educated, a man whose natural instincts alone propelled him to remark with achievements.

“Micko may no longer be with us in body, but his legacy, his lessons and his friendship will live on in all of us forever. His statue in the centre of Waterville will survive for generations and so it should.

“Micko, you’re a giant in the world of Gaelic football. More importantly, you’re a giant in the lives of those who knew and loved you.”

Chief celebrant of the mass Fr Sean Jones said: “My dear brothers and sisters, today is a sad day in the parish, and indeed for all who have come to know Micko in life, our native son achieved so much and given so much.

“It will be remiss of me this morning to try to lay open before you Micko’s credentials, his achievements, his successes, to try to attempt to break open his working mind, his philosophy of participation, his pedagogy of sport, of leadership or of management.”