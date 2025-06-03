Irish premier welcomes that mother of peacekeeper killed in Lebanon can sue UN

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Irish premier Micheal Martin has welcomed that the mother of an Irish peacekeeper killed in Lebanon has been given permission to sue the UN.

Sean Rooney, 24, from Newtowncunningham in Co Donegal, was killed when a convoy of Irish troops serving with a UN peacekeeping force was ambushed and fired upon on December 14 2022.

The shooting happened near the town of Al-Aqbiya in the south of Lebanon, a stronghold of Hezbollah.

Pte Rooney, from the 121 Infantry Battalion of the Defence Forces, was killed.

On Tuesday, his mother Natasha was granted permission by the High Court in Dublin to sue the UN.

Asked about the granting of permission to sue the UN, the Taoiseach welcomed developments.

“Natasha Rooney has gone through a terrible trauma in respect of the murder of her son Sean and we await the outcome of the trial in Lebanon,” Mr Martin said.

“We have been very unhappy at the pace in which that trial has taken place, it’s been slow, and we’re looking for full accountability.

“We believe Hezbollah was primarily responsible for the death of Sean, but of course full accountability and full transparency is owed to the Rooney family, so I welcome developments.”

Natasha Rooney said in a statement that she intends to use all legal avenues available to her to hold those responsible for her son’s death to account.

“Sean’s case has never been about compensation or money – it is about the truth and accountability,” she said.

“Sean was failed by those who should have protected him. Despite numerous requests, I have still not been provided with the very basic documents from the United Nations from their investigations.

“I intend on using every court procedure available to me to ensure that the truth is told about Sean’s death, and that those who failed him are held accountable for their actions and omissions.”

Solicitor for Ms Rooney Darragh Mackin said: “Our client has been failed time and time again by the very institutions that ought to have protected her son.

“We make no apologies for pursuing every available legal avenue to seek the truth and justice for Private Sean Rooney.”

Pte Rooney’s family has pressed the UN to make crucial reports linked to the soldier’s death available to his inquest, being conducted by the Dublin District Senior Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane.

The court heard that the UN had carried out reports which had not yet been made available to the inquest. These include an investigation carried out on the ground as well as a subsequent UN board of inquiry report.

The hearing was told there had also been a report 10 months prior to the incident that raised concerns about the integrity of the UN vehicles involved.

However, they were originally told there were issues around disclosing these reports.