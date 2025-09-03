Search for missing boy prompts review of closed child agency cases

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An Irish State agency for children is to undertake “wellbeing checks” on cases closed during the pandemic, a Cabinet Minister has said, following scrutiny over the body’s previous interactions with a child who has been missing for years and is now feared dead.

Gardai said they are investigating the disappearance and whereabouts of the boy, who would be seven years old if still alive, and last lived in an apartment in Donabate, north Dublin.

Concerns for the boy were raised by Ireland’s child and family agency Tusla and reported to gardai on Friday, and gardai began searching open ground in Donabate.

The agency had engaged with the missing child’s family five years ago.

On Wednesday, Children’s Minister Norma Foley said it was “hugely disturbing” that the child was missing.

She said Tusla became involved when the young couple felt they would not be able to look after the boy, who was their child.

They engaged with the agency and a fostering arrangement was put in place but the parents ultimately decided to keep the child, having been provided with supports.

Interactions with the agency were then closed.

Ms Foley said Tusla has now agreed to undertake a “wellbeing check” on all cases, in particular on cases of children that were closed during Covid-19.

Asked if she was worried there may be other cases, Ms Foley said she wanted “to be assured”.

She added: “In so many instances, it is such a positive that a case was closed, but given the nature of the time, Covid-19, I’ve asked for this wellbeing check to be done.”

Ms Foley also said Tusla is conducting a “rapid review” of the Donabate case, which will also be examined by an independent panel.

Questions have been raised about Tusla after a similar case came to light last year.

Kyran Durnin, who would be nine this year if still alive, was reported missing in August last year and a murder investigation was launched in October.

Meanwhile, Taoiseach Micheal Martin has warned people against “rushing to conclusions” over the Donabate case.

He said that Ireland had a “strong and robust” child protection system.

“It is very, very distressing in terms of what has happened here,” he said.

“The Garda investigation is under way, I would caution against people rushing to conclusions and apportioning blame far too early.

“Tusla has issued a statement in respect of its engagement with the child and with the family. What is important now is that the gardai can bring this investigation to a conclusion as quickly as possible.

“It is very, very distressing when a child goes missing in this manner, without anyone being aware in authority and also in the context of a child losing their life. It is the second such case now and that is concerning.”

On Tuesday, Tusla said it had dealings with the missing child five years ago.

It said, at the request of the family, its services had engagement with the child and their family until 2020.

“Since 2020, no new referral or new information of concern was received about this child until August 2025. On foot of this, we contacted An Garda Siochana with our concerns for the safety and wellbeing of the child,” the agency said.

Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly, who took up the role this week, said investigators have been unable to identify any information on the boy’s whereabouts or evidence as to whether he is alive.

Mr Martin added: “We need to be careful that we don’t jump to conclusions.

“Cases do get closed, and for good reason.

“There are broader societal issues at stake as well, let’s be clear about that.

“But we will examine this case in terms of what has transpired, and we have to examine it and then apply any issues that arise from that to future protection frameworks, whilst always respecting family situations as well as the situation for children.

“These are complex situations. They’re not simple.

“I think sometimes there tends to be a very premature reaction (of) ‘let’s blame Tusla for everything’, and I’m not clear that that’s the correct pathway initially, until we know the full facts surrounding this case.”