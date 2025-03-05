Taoiseach pledges to raise Gaza and Ukraine in Trump meeting

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Irish premier Micheal Martin has committed to raising Ireland’s views on Ukraine and Gaza when he meets US president Donald Trump next week.

The Taoiseach is due to have a bilateral meeting with Mr Trump next week as part of an annual tradition to mark the week of Ireland’s national holiday St Patrick’s Day.

Mr Martin said Ireland will express a desire for a “durable and sustainable” peace in Ukraine, as well as a consolidation of the ceasefire in the Gaza conflict.

He was responding to Mary Lou McDonald, the leader of the largest opposition party Sinn Fein, who said she was “deeply concerned” by Ireland’s place within international order.

She said: “Will you put it to President Trump that Ireland stands on the side of international law and diplomacy, that the sovereignty of Ukraine must be upheld, that the pressing and immediate priority now is to build peace through inclusive engagement and good faith dialogue?

“And what, Taoiseach, will be your message to the American president in standing with the Palestinian people? Will you express Ireland’s strong view that the US is catastrophically wrong on Gaza, that the proposal for the mass expulsion of Palestinians from Gaza is absolutely an unacceptable breach of international law, deeply destabilising for the Middle East and the wider world?”

Mr Martin said the country’s relationship with the US is “extremely important” and “older than the State itself”, in reference to the US being the first country to recognise and establish diplomatic relations with the Irish Free State in 1924.

He said he was travelling to celebrate the historic links between Ireland and the US, adding that the week of St Patrick’s Day was the “traditional” time to do that.

He said: “In terms of the core issues, the economic relationship is very important. We’re an open, small economy, pro-free trade and I’ll be articulating that perspective.

“We will also articulate views in relation to Ukraine and in relation to the Middle East also.”

Pressed on what exactly he would say to Mr Trump on those two conflicts and “the Palestinian question”, Mr Martin said: “We want a peace settlement that’s durable and sustainable in Ukraine.

“President Trump wants a peace settlement in Ukraine. There are different perspectives on how to arrive at that.”

He added: “Secondly, in terms of Gaza and the Middle East, again, let’s be clear: We want to consolidate the ceasefire and we’ll be very strongly making that point.”

Mr Martin also called for “a surge in humanitarian aid into Gaza”.

Meanwhile, the Taoiseach also said the visit was important for the Irish diaspora, as 30 million US citizens claim Irish descent.