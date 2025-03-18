Michelle O’Neill ‘proud’ of stance in staying away from Washington

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Michelle O’Neill has said she is proud of the stance she took in staying away from Washington DC last week because of the situation in Palestine.

The Northern Ireland First Minister was criticised for boycotting St Patrick’s Day events in the US capital by Taoiseach Micheal Martin who described it as a “big mistake”.

Mr Martin said the decision was “not in the best interests of the people of Northern Ireland”, pointing out that “huge efforts” were made at the beginning of the peace process to facilitate Sinn Fein.

Ms O’Neill, along with deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly led a trade delegation on a trip to North Carolina, but she returned home afterwards while Ms Little-Pengelly went on to Washington and met US President Donald Trump.

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons and Health Minister Mike Nesbitt also travelled to Washington.

Meanwhile, the Alliance Party and SDLP took the same stance as Sinn Fein.

Ms O’Neill was asked during questions for the Executive Office by UUP MLA Alan Chambers on Tuesday to assess the benefits of the trip to Washington.

“As the member is aware, I didn’t attend Washington last week because of the situation in Palestine, because of the stance of the US administration, and because I simply will not turn the other way when we see such a breach of international law and the genocide of the Palestinian people,” she told MLAs.

“Whenever everybody will reflect on this period in time, and there’ll be those that decided to look away, and those that didn’t. I will be proud to say I did not look away.”

Ms O’Neill also said she felt she could make that principled position, but work was also done to promote Northern Ireland.

“It showcases ourselves as a great place to live, to work, to invest, study, and we very much took that message when the deputy First Minister and I led a Chamber of Commerce delegation, when we went to mark the first anniversary of a memorandum with the North Carolina chamber,” she said.

“That itself was an opportunity for us to promote our vision for our economy, and also to say that we are such a fantastic place with such innovators and such world-leading businesses and it was a sense of pride, actually, I think, for the deputy First Minister and myself to lead such a strong delegation of local business people.”

She added: “As you know, the deputy First Minister then went on to Washington and carried out a whole programme of events, again, with those messages in terms of us being a great place for investment and a great place with great agility and a small community that actually can be very much world-leading in the fore of many, many areas.”

Mr Chambers pressed whether Ms O’Neill’s attendance in Washington as First Minister “would have added value to the visit”.

She responded: “I’m content with the decision that I made, as I’m sure the deputy First Minister is also content with her own decision.”