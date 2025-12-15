Micheal Martin hits out at ‘selective’ comments on presidential election review

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Micheal Martin has criticised commentary about the internal Fianna Fail review into its presidential election campaign.

The Taoiseach and Fianna Fail leader “takes exception” to some reporting over the weekend which was based on “false assertions”, a statement said.

Mr Martin has come under pressure for championing ex-Dublin football manager Jim Gavin to be the party’s presidential candidate, after he dramatically withdrew from the race three weeks before polling day.

In the aftermath of the election, an internal review into Fianna Fail’s candidate selection process was launched.

Earlier on Monday, three senior Fianna Fail TDs called for the report to be released so there is “adequate time” to read it and reflect on its conclusions.

Former ceann comhairle Sean O Fearghail, along with Willie O’Dea and Pat “the Cope” Gallagher, claimed leaks about the report to the media had damaged the party and said accountability was needed to restore trust and credibility.

In a statement on Monday evening, the Fianna Fail press office said Mr Martin had not yet received the report.

“The terms of reference for the presidential election review were agreed by the parliamentary party,” the statement said.

“In the terms of reference, it was agreed that the party leader would receive the report once the review was completed and it would subsequently be shared and discussed with the parliamentary party.

“The committee is finalising the report.

“The party wants to be absolutely clear that the party leader has not yet received the report.

“The leader has been keen to allow the review committee to do its work independently.”

It then added: “The commentary of the past week has been extremely disappointing, selective and inaccurate.

“The leader takes exception, in particular, to some of what has been written over the weekend which has been based on false assertions.

“A meeting of the Fianna Fail parliamentary party will of course be convened to discuss the full report, including its findings and recommendations for the future, when it has been received.”

Mr Gavin had faced questions after revelations of a 16-year-old dispute with a former tenant who claimed he was owed 3,300 euro – which has since been repaid.

Mr Gavin, an aviation official who was formerly a military pilot, also appeared to struggle on televised debates and in opinion polls before the controversy emerged.

His withdrawal was after the nominations deadline, leaving Fianna Fail with no presidential candidate.

This prompted some Fianna Fail backbenchers to publicly express their frustration and disappointment with the party leadership.

Some backbenchers have called for a leadership contest in 2027, after Ireland holds the Council of the EU presidency, while others in the party have credited Mr Martin with Fianna Fail’s position as the largest party in the Dail – including possible leadership contender Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan.

In the aftermath of Mr Gavin’s withdrawal, Mr Martin apologised for how the party ran its campaign but has argued that he did not put pressure on Fianna Fail TDs to back Mr Gavin.

He said he “always reflects on criticisms” but rejected that he was a “top-down” leader, calling the suggestion “repugnant”.

He also said he has no regrets in not running Live Aid campaigner Bob Geldof or former taoiseach Bertie Ahern as candidates, but said in hindsight, Fianna Fail MEP Billy Kelleher could have been a stronger candidate.

The Fianna Fail parliamentary party voted by secret ballot on September 9 for Mr Gavin over Mr Kelleher by 41-29.