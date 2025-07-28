EU-US deal avoids damaging trade war, says Irish premier

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Irish premier has welcomed a new trade agreement between the US and EU as having “avoided a damaging trade war”.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin also said there is “much to be negotiated” following what he termed a “framework agreement”.

Speaking to the media in Dublin on Monday, Mr Martin said it “opens up the prospect of more significant strategic collaboration between the US and Europe on quite a number of issues”.

“It also avoids further escalation, or indeed a trade conflict, which would be very, very damaging to the economies of the United States and of the European Union,” he said.

“It’s important to say that Europe never sought tariffs, or never sought to impose tariffs, and fundamentally, we are against tariffs: we believe in an open trading economy.”

Mr Martin said it is a very different situation than before April 1.

“New realities are in play and so at a broader level, the stability and predictability that this agreement brings is important for businesses, is important for consumers and indeed patients when it comes to the manufacturing and distribution of medicines,” he said.

“In essence, we have avoided a trade conflict here which would have been ruinous, which would have been very damaging to our economy, and to jobs in particular.

“The challenge now for Europe is to work on its own inefficiencies, to reduce barriers within the single market, to press ahead more ambitiously and more proactively on trade diversification and trade deals with other countries that would facilitate that market diversification that is required.

“Meanwhile, there is much to be negotiated in the aftermath of this framework agreement.”

Asked about mixed reactions to the deal in Europe, Mr Martin said: “Nobody is welcoming tariffs with open arms.

“I think we’ve been consistent in saying that we don’t agree with tariffs, that we prefer if there weren’t tariffs, but we have to deal with realities.

“I understand people criticising, but given the balance and the options here… in my view, I would appreciate the work of the (European) Commission in this regard, and the avoidance of a trade war is preferable, in my view, and that’s the key issue.”