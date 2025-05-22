Tory veteran Gove who suggested Lords decamp to Stoke takes seat on red benches

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former education and housing secretary Michael Gove has taken his seat in the House of Lords, which he once suggested could be moved to Stoke-on-Trent.

The Tory veteran, who was handed a peerage in Rishi Sunak’s resignation honours list, wore the traditional scarlet robes for the short introduction ceremony at Westminster, where he swore the oath of allegiance to the King.

Lord Gove was supported by close allies and fellow Conservative peers Baroness Finn and Lord Vaizey of Didcot.

As he left the chamber, Lord Gove laughed loudly at a whispered comment made by leader of the Lords Baroness Smith of Basildon as she welcomed him to the upper chamber.

The politician, who had been MP for Surrey Heath since 2005, was among the most high-profile members of the Conservative Party to call time on his Commons career at the last election.

He cited the “toll” of public office as he said it was time to let “a new generation lead” following a political career spanning nearly 20 years.

He conceded he had “undoubtedly made mistakes” throughout his political career but said he had always “tried to be a voice for those who have been overlooked and undervalued”.

Lord Gove became editor of the Spectator magazine last year.

The peer – who served in the governments of David Cameron, Theresa May, Boris Johnson and Mr Sunak – was a journalist before he became an MP.

A political survivalist whose career has been marked by numerous comebacks to the front line, he first entered Lord Cameron’s Cabinet as education secretary before siding against him on the Vote Leave campaign during the 2016 referendum.

He then backed Mr Johnson to become the new Conservative leader before launching his own unsuccessful bid for the top job.

When Mrs May took office, he spent a spell in the political wilderness before returning as environment secretary after she lost the Conservative majority in 2017. He then joined Mr Johnson’s top team following the 2019 election.

Mr Gove was sacked by Mr Johnson after telling the then-prime minister that his time in Downing Street was up as the government fell apart in 2022.

But he returned afterwards to Cabinet, throwing his weight behind Mr Sunak’s leadership campaign.

When in Government he sparked controversy after he suggested the upper chamber could move to Stoke-on-Trent during the multibillion-pound restoration of the parliamentary estate.

The then levelling up secretary put forward the idea after ruling out the Queen Elizabeth II Centre, which is just a few minutes’ walk from the Palace of Westminster in London, as an alternative location.

It led former Lord Speaker Lord Fowler to accuse him of acting “like a 19th century mill owner”.