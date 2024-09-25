Michael Gove appointed new editor of The Spectator following £100m sale

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Former Conservative minister Michael Gove has been appointed editor of The Spectator magazine following its £100million sale to GB News co-owner Sir Paul Marshall.

Mr Gove will take over from current editor Fraser Nelson on 8 October, the magazine has confirmed.

The move comes just months after Mr Gove announced he was standing down as an MP. The former secretary of state for Levelling Up was one of the longest-serving Conservative ministers.

Earlier this month, hedge fund boss Sir Paul paid £100 million to buy the influential political publication, dubbed the “bible of the right”.

The takeover, which has been completed through the multi-millionaire’s Old Queen Street Ventures company, comes after a lengthy auction process to find a new owner.

The Spectator, along with Telegraph Media Group, had been up for sale after a proposed takeover by an Abu Dhabi-backed fund was blocked by the government earlier this year.

The Telegraph newspapers are still seeking a buyer, and it is understood that Sir Paul remains in the running for a bid.

More follows..