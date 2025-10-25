Congratulations for Connolly as victory in presidential election looks imminent

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Messages of congratulations have poured in from across the political spectrum for Catherine Connolly, who looks set to become Ireland’s next president.

Her only opponent in the race Heather Humphreys told reporters at the Cavan-Monaghan count centre: “Catherine will be a president for all of us and she will be my president, and I really would like to wish her all the very, very best.

“I have absolutely not one regret.”

Taoiseach Micheal Martin issued a statement saying he is looking forward “to working with the new president” and described her campaign as “impressive”.

The electorate had the choice between left-wing independent Ms Connolly, former cabinet minister Heather Humphreys and ex-Dublin football manager Jim Gavin, until he withdrew from campaigning three weeks ago.

From early on Saturday, Ms Connolly was ahead in count centres nationwide.

There were also a significant number of spoiled votes with anti-Government messages on them, including “no democracy”, “EU puppets” and “no from me”.

Speaking to journalists at Dublin Castle, Taniste Simon Harris said of the independent candidate “today is her day”, but also expressed concern about the high number of spoiled ballots.

He said it showed “the number of people in Ireland now who are clearly feeling disaffected or disconnected with politics”.

He also noted that some voters put “quite a lot of effort in spoiling their ballot”.

The leader of the largest party to back Ms Connolly, Mary Lou McDonald, said it was a “stunning victory for optimism and hope over cynicism and negativity”.

“Sinn Fein arrived at the moment where momentum had to be established and built, and we achieved with others precisely that,” she added.

Along with Sinn Fein the Irish Labour Party, Social Democrats and People Before Profit also backed Ms Connolly.

Irish Labour Party leader Ivana Bacik said Ms Connolly has united parties “with an alternative vision”.

She said left-wing parties could now look at how they can “combine together” and “offer a real alternative” in the next general election.

Asked about the high number of spoiled votes, Ms Bacik said: “The level of vitriol directed at people of all political persuasions on some of those spoiled ballots is really alarming to see and I think it means we need to take that anti-democratic threat really seriously.”

Congratulating Ms Connolly, the Social Democrats’ Holly Cairns called the victory a “seismic moment in our history”.

She said: “The momentum behind Catherine’s presidential bid was incredible, growing from a small campaign run by dedicated volunteers to the grassroots movement it became.

People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy claimed Ms Connolly’s win will be “by the biggest margin ever of any presidential election”.

Speaking to the PA news agency at Dublin Castle, Mr Murphy described the election as “historic”, adding this will be the “first national election where the left will have won over 50% of votes on first preferences”.

Ms Connolly said earlier on Saturday that she was “absolutely delighted” with tallies indicating she is the clear victor.

Speaking to reporters in Galway earlier on Saturday, Ms Connolly said: “I am absolutely delighted with the result and I want to thank all my supporters.

“Actually, I want to thank everybody – even those who did not vote for me.

“I understand their concerns in relation to who will represent them best.”

Aontu leader Peadar Toibin has revealed he spoiled his vote for the presidential election.

Speaking to reporters at the RDS Simmonscourt count centre, Mr Toibin said: “I’m going to be brutally honest with you, and I feel weird even saying this, I spoiled my vote yesterday.”

Ireland’s electoral commission has said there “will clearly be a need for deeper and further reflection” about why there were so many spoiled ballots in the presidential election.

It added the number of spoilt ballots “is significantly higher than normal and it is clear that some people chose to deliberately spoil their votes”.

The winner of the election will replace Michael D Higgins, a popular poet and former arts minister who has served the maximum two terms in office.

Voting slips will be counted by hand at more than 30 count centres, representing 43 electoral constituencies, across the country.

Ireland uses a system of transferable votes in elections but, with only three candidates on the ballot, there can only be a maximum of two counts.

The final result will be officially declared by presidential returning officer Barry Ryan once all 43 constituencies have completed counting.

In the weeks before polling day, several opinion polls put Ms Connolly ahead of Ms Humphreys by some margin.

Ms Connolly cast her vote at a primary school in Claddagh, Co Galway, on Friday after going for a swim that morning.

She took time after voting to examine students’ essays about the presidency that were pinned to the wall, and to take her elderly aunt, who was in a wheelchair, into the polling station, before cycling home.

Ms Humphreys cast her vote in Newbliss, Co Monaghan, with daughter Eva and one-year-old granddaughter Charlotte.

Mr Gavin withdrew from campaigning after the emergence of a 16-year-old dispute with a former tenant.

The ex-army pilot, 54, who was best known for his role as the manager of Dublin’s record-breaking Gaelic football team, which won five successive All-Ireland Championships, withdrew from the race three weeks before polling day.

It came after a former tenant, deputy editor of the Sunday World Niall Donald, claimed he tried to recover 3,300 euros in overpaid rent from Mr Gavin.

Mr Gavin said he had made a mistake “not in keeping with my character” and repaid the money after his withdrawal.

The move has had serious implications for the Fianna Fail party, which selected him as their candidate, and for its leader, Taoiseach Micheal Martin, who championed Mr Gavin.

It also had an effect on the election count as his late withdrawal meant there was not enough time to legally remove his name from the ballot paper.

It is a largely ceremonial role which involves hosting heads of state at the president’s official residence, Aras an Uachtarain in Phoenix Park, and other diplomatic and civic engagements.

The president must also consider whether legislation passed by the parliament complies with the constitution, and if they believe it does not, in consultation with the Council of State, they can refer it to the Supreme Court.

In recent years, the Irish presidency has become a more political role.

During his tenure, Mr Higgins said Ireland’s housing crisis was “our great, great failure”, that the UN was “losing credibility”, and that the Irish State must “urgently meet the needs of”, and address the concerns of, the survivors of mother and baby homes.