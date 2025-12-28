In Pictures: Change at the top for Ireland with new president and Taoiseach

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The year in the Republic of Ireland started with Micheal Martin becoming Taoiseach again after agreement was reached following a strong performance by his Fianna Fail party in the November 2024 elections.

It ended with Catherine Connolly taking office as president after long-serving predecessor Michael D Higgins ended his term at Aras an Uachtarain. That followed a year in which foreign policy took an unusually high profile in the political discourse for the traditionally neutral nation.

Storms across the year were a frequent reminder that an island nation is at the mercy of Mother Nature, although she could show kindness with bouts of sunshine.

Foreign policy was a frequent part of the political debate, with the Israel-Gaza conflict and Ukraine fighting often a focus – the former was a constant issue during the presidential campaign.

There were three names on the ballot paper, although Jim Gavin had withdrawn from the campaign by the time Ms Connolly comfortably beat Heather Humphreys.

Gaza was again at the forefront when Ireland decided not to compete in the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest, owing to Israel’s participation.

At home and abroad, there was tragedy and sorrow.

But there were also moments of celebration and wonder across Ireland.