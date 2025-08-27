EU damaged by lethargic response to daily horror in Gaza – Irish president

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Irish president Michael D Higgins said the European Union has suffered reputational damage through its “lethargic” response to the daily horror in Gaza.

He said too many European leaders “have stayed silent”, and those who have begun to speak up are not using “appropriate” language.

He cited a set of measures announced by the EU on July 15 that would have allowed humanitarian relief into the Palestinian enclave and asked “how many have died” since then.

“In reacting to the horror that is a daily occurrence in Gaza, and now threatening the West Bank, some leaders seem unable to use an appropriate language to express what is taking place – be it the starvation of hostages held in Gaza or the condemning of young children to a slow death by malnutrition,” he said.

“I agree with those leaders, such as President Macron, who are now acknowledging the reputational damage to the European Union.

“Europe will find it very difficult to repair the damage that has been done by a lethargic response that has tolerated impunity.

“For example, on 15th July a set of measures were announced as having been agreed that would allow humanitarian relief. How many have died since 15th July? How many children have been put into an irrecoverable place?

“As somebody who has lived by language all my life, it saddens me to have to say that even an appropriate language has also become a victim of this conflict.”

Mr Higgins also lamented the killing of more than 200 journalists in Gaza, “whose words provide immediate reports of the devastation”.

At the Spire on Dublin’s O’Connell Street, a vigil was held in solidarity with journalists working in the Gaza Strip.

The protest was organised after five journalists were killed in an Israeli strike on Nasser Hospital in Gaza on Monday.

Among the journalists killed were those working for The Associated Press, Al Jazeera, Reuters and UK-based media outlet Middle East Eye.

It comes weeks after prominent Al Jazeera correspondent Anas al-Sharif, 28, and four of his colleagues were killed while sheltering outside al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City on August 10.

The Dublin event, organised by the National Union of Journalists (NUJ), saw reporters and photographers read out the names of more than 240 journalists killed in Gaza.

Dozens of photographers, broadcasters and correspondents from various Irish outlets attended the demonstration.

NUJ assistant general secretary Seamus Dooley said journalists were being killed because they were recording what was happening in Gaza.

He said: “We gather in anger, we gather in sorrow.

“But above all else we gather in solidarity, solidarity with those who have been murdered because they were journalists.”

He added: “That record of the Israeli government is an indictment, and we will never forget that.

“We demand an end to be killing. We demand a ceasefire.”