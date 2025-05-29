Branding those opposed to Netanyahu policies antisemitic is ‘slander’ – Higgins

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Irish President Michael D Higgins said accusations that those who criticise the policies of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are “antisemitic” is a “slander”.

He said the slander has been used against Ireland and individuals, including the president himself.

Speaking at the Bord Bia Bloom in Phoenix Park in Dublin, Mr Higgins said there is an active campaign against Ireland in the United States.

He said that it “breaks my heart” that there are countries who are holding back on a ceasefire.

Mr Higgins said that more than 81% of the people in Gaza have been displaced.

“They have been put into temporary accommodation that has been bombed. Their soil is being destroyed,” he added.

“Their hospitals have been bombed.”

Mr Higgins, who lasted visited Gaza in 2006, also spoke about the importance of the bakeries in the region.

And he was critical of the Israeli and US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, saying it was an “entirely unaccountable body”, whose executive director resigned last week.

Jake Wood, the American heading the foundation, unexpectedly resigned earlier this week, saying it had become clear that the foundation would not be allowed to operate independently.

Mr Higgins added: “One of the things you should look at is what is in the boxes they are distributing. Far from me to speak about any delay in anyone getting any relief but they are branded products for the future private sector of retail.

“Look at the wrappings. Imagine giving a starving person something wrapped in your own brand so that you will have opportunities in the future.”

He also said that those who are seen to criticise Mr Netanyahu’s policies are being described as antisemitic.

“That is a disgrace and a slander and has been a slander against Ireland, against individuals, including myself,” he said.

“People who have worked all their lives in relation to human rights activity. I think it has been given too much space.

“The idea that propaganda can pay against Ireland is now active in the United States, so that when we are seeking to have meetings with people who are investing in Ireland, they are being contacted in advance with a suggestion by saying, ‘you must open why is Ireland so against the US position in Israel’.”

He also repeated comments in which he urged the UN General Assembly to use its special powers to override the Security Council if it fails to act in Gaza.

“Now is the time, today is the day for food and medical aid and water to be made available,” he added.