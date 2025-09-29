Architect behind MI6 building Sir Terry Farrell has died

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The “non-conformist” architect who designed the MI6 building, Sir Terry Farrell, has died aged 87.

Sir Terry was best known for being behind major new build projects like London’s Charing Cross station and the new headquarters of the Secret Intelligence Service (SIS), which is more commonly known as MI6 and has featured in a number of Bond films, including 2012’s Skyfall.

His architecture firm, Farrells, announced the news on Monday in a statement shared on behalf of Sir Terry’s family.

The statement read: “Terry was frequently called a maverick, radical and a non-conformist, which he relished. He was an architect who was never quite part of the ‘architecture club’, often going against the architectural establishment.

“Terry constantly argued for a more responsive, responsible approach to large-scale projects with adaption and conversion as a creative and viable option to wholesale demolition and rebuild.

“He will be remembered as the UK’s leading architect planner whose enduring commitment to urbanism has helped shape government policy on key built environment issues.”

Sir Terry originally partnered with architect Nick Grimshaw, who died earlier this month, in 1965, before going on to establish his own firm in the 80s.

He went on to design the headquarters for ITV’s 1980s breakfast show, TV-am, and was behind a number of conservation-led regeneration projects, including Comyn Ching Triangle and the conversion of the Grade I-listed Royal Institution.

The statement continued: “He always started with the ‘big picture’ and his consistent design methodology and narrative structure he developed continues to be the bedrock of the practice today.

“Throughout his life, he was a champion for social mobility. He believed the class system to be a huge force in British society, which limited opportunities for the ‘many,’ resulting in a democratic impoverishment in our society.”

Sir Terry was made a CBE in 1996 and, in 2001, received his knighthood. In 2017, Sir Terry became one of the few architects to receive the Royal Town Planning Institute’s Gold Medal in recognition of his achievements.

He lived with his wife of 18 years, Mei Xin, and was father to Bee, Jo, Milly, Max, Luke and his step-son Zhe. He was also a grandfather and great-grandfather.