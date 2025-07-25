John Swinney voices ‘regret’ after former MP Mhairi Black quits the SNP

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

John Swinney has said he “very much” regrets former SNP Westminster deputy leader Mhairi Black’s decision to quit the party.

Ms Black, who spent nine years as an MP, said the party’s “capitulation” on trans rights was part of the reason for her decision.

She stressed she still supports Scottish independence but there have been “too many times” when she did not agree with decisions made by the party.

She told The Herald newspaper: “Basically, for a long time, I’ve not agreed with quite a few decisions that have been made.

“There have just been too many times when I’ve thought, ‘I don’t agree with what you’ve done there’ or the decision or strategy that has been arrived at.”

Ms Black said she is “still just as pro-independence, absolutely”, but claimed the party’s “capitulation on LGBT rights, trans rights in particular” had been an issue for her.

She added: “I thought the party could be doing better about Palestine as well.”

The former MP said: “If anything, I’m probably a bit more left-wing than I have been. I don’t think I have changed all that much. I feel like the party needs to change a lot more.”

Mr Swinney however insisted the SNP will “champion” LGBT rights under his leadership, adding the party is also using its “international voice” to push the UK Government to take a more “robust” stance on Palestine.

Speaking to the PA news agency, he said: “I very much regret the decision that Mhairi Black has come to leave the Scottish National Party.

“I wish it wasn’t the case and I wish her well for all that lies ahead.

“The SNP is a party that is addressing the core considerations and concerns of the people of Scotland, around the eradication of child poverty, around ensuring we succeed in our journey to net zero, that we are able to improve the performance of the National Health Service, and we address the cost of living challenge that people face in our society.

“But we’re also a party with an international voice, pressuring the United Kingdom Government to be more robust on the steps its take to ensure that the interests of the people of Palestine are addressed and the suffering of the people of Palestine is brought to an end.

“We are a party under my leadership that will champion the rights of all within our society, and making sure that we have the strongest possible position on LGBTQ rights in Scotland.”

Ms Black was catapulted into the political limelight in 2015 when she was elected to Westminster at the age of just 20, becoming the youngest MP since 1832.

She was elected as the MP for Paisley and Renfrewshire South, ousting the former Labour cabinet secretary Douglas Alexander, as the SNP captured all but three of the seats in Scotland in the first general election since the independence vote in 2014.

She became the SNP’s deputy leader in the House of Commons when Stephen Flynn took over as group leader.

However she stepped down as an MP at the 2024 election, blaming the “toxic” environment at Westminster.

She was also diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) during her time at Westminster, saying previously the condition was picked up after she became unwell with “burn-out” during her time as an MP.

An SNP spokesperson said: “The SNP is the largest political party in Scotland, united under John Swinney’s vision of creating a better, fairer Scotland for everyone.

“After a year of disappointment and let-downs from the UK Labour Government, it’s clear that real change will never come from Westminster and that independence is essential for a better future.”