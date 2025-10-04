Police arrest scores of protesters over support for banned Palestine Action

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

At least 175 people have been arrested over pro-Palestine protests in London which is taking place in defiance of calls by politicians and police bosses to reconsider after the Manchester synagogue terror attack.

The Metropolitan Police arrested protesters for offences including supporting the banned terror group Palestine Action.

The arrests include six people who were detained for unfurling a banner backing the proscribed group on Westminster Bridge.

The bulk of the arrests occurred in Trafalgar Square, where protesters held placards showing their support for Palestine Action.

Organisers Defend Our Juries said more than a thousand people have gathered at the square to hold a mass, silent vigil protesting the proscription while the names of Palestinian children killed in the Israel-Hamas conflict are read out.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer had urged protesters to “respect the grief of British Jews”, while Jewish figures have called the action “phenomenally tone deaf” following Thursday’s killing of two people in the terror attack.

A vicar, who had been sitting with her eyes closed and holding a poster saying “I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action”, was among those arrested and carried out by police.

Some people in the crowd called police “shameful” and one said to officers “thanks for protecting us” as the woman was taken away.

Two elderly men were also seen being carried by each limb to the south-west side of the square, where officers and police vehicles were waiting to process the arrests.

In a statement on social media, the Metropolitan Police said: “As of 3.45pm, officers had made 175 arrests for supporting a proscribed organisation, including the six on Westminster Bridge earlier.

“The arrest phase takes time. Many of those arrested won’t walk out of the square and need to be carried, something that requires a minimum of five officers to do safely.”

Dave Rich, director of policy at the Community Security Trust charity which provides protection for the Jewish community, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I think it’s phenomenally tone deaf, to say the least, for so many people who claim to care about human rights and care about freedoms, to be taking police resources away from protecting the rights and freedoms of Jewish people to live their lives and go to synagogue in safety, all to support a proscribed terrorist organisation, which is not the same thing as supporting the Palestinians.

“And I think it’s remarkably self-absorbed and insensitive, to say the least.”

But Kerry Moscogiuri, director of campaigns at human rights group Amnesty International UK, said: “Arresting hundreds of people for peacefully sitting down and holding these signs is not the job of police.

“These arrests are in breach of the UK’s international human rights obligations and should not be happening.”

The Met had urged the group to call off its plans, with Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley saying: “At a time when we want to be deploying every available officer to ensure the safety of those communities, we are instead having to plan for a gathering of more than 1,000 people in Trafalgar Square on Saturday in support of a terrorist organisation.

“By deliberately choosing to encourage mass law-breaking on this scale, Defend Our Juries are drawing valuable resources away from the communities of London at a time when they are needed most.”

Policing minister Sarah Jones said many of those attending the event “want to be arrested, that is their aim”.

She said: “We believe in people’s rights to protest. This protest here in London is a different order of event because people are supporting a proscribed organisation and the police have to step in in that case.”

A similar event held by Greater Manchester Friends of Palestine also took place on Saturday.

After a crowd of about 100 pro-Palestinian supporters gathered outside Manchester Cathedral to listen to speeches, they moved off en masse to march through the city centre.

As they banged drums and chanted “Free Palestine!”, a group of counter-protesters got ahead of them, marching in front and holding a flag saying “F*** Hamas” and shouting “release the hostages”.

Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police Sir Stephen Watson urged would-be attendees at the protest to “consider whether this is really the right time”.

Police forces have deployed extra officers to synagogues and other Jewish buildings to offer protection and reassurance in the aftermath of the attack.

Sir Keir said events could cause further turmoil for families of victims and the Jewish communities.

Writing in The Jewish Chronicle, and The Jewish News, the Prime Minister said: “I urge anyone thinking about protesting this weekend to recognise and respect the grief of British Jews this week.

“This is a moment of mourning. It is not a time to stoke tension and cause further pain.”