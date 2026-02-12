Teenager charged after double school stabbing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 13-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder after two pupils were stabbed at a secondary school in north west London.

The teenager, who has not been named because of his age, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, the Metropolitan Police said.

He is accused of the attempted murder of two boys aged 12 and 13, and unlawfully and maliciously administering a noxious thing to a third child for allegedly spraying them with an unnamed substance.

The boy has also been charged with possession of a knife on school premises without good reason or lawful authority.

The two boys were injured at Kingsbury High School in Brent, north-west London, at lunchtime on Tuesday.

It is alleged that the suspect, a former pupil, went up to a first floor classroom and sprayed a substance towards one child, who was not injured.

He is then accused of stabbing a 13-year-old boy in the classroom, before running downstairs and stabbing another, aged 12.

Police said he was arrested at around 4.15pm near a mosque in north west London, in the NW10 postcode area.

Temporary Commander Helen Flanagan, from Counter Terrorism Policing London, said: “These are extremely serious charges against a young boy, and we continue to support the victims and their families, as well as the wider school community following this shocking incident.

“While we have now charged the boy with these offences, our investigation is ongoing and detectives will continue to carry out enquiries in the local area.

“We are working closely with local policing colleagues in the Brent area and I would also like to thank the school and the wider local community for their support in recent days.”

A spokesperson for the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring this case to court and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings.

“We have worked closely with the police as they have carried out their investigation.

“We remind all concerned that criminal proceedings against this defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.

“It is vital that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”