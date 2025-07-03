Police arrest almost 2,000 people in week-long county lines crackdown

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police have arrested almost 2,000 people in a week-long crackdown on county lines drug networks, the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) said.

Forces across the country made 1,965 arrests, shut down 241 lines and seized 501 weapons, approximately 178kg of class A drugs and around £2.4 million in cash between June 23 and 29.

In London, the Metropolitan Police arrested 301 people and 111 of those individuals have so far been charged.

One suspect was arrested at an address in the Isle of Dogs, east London, where he was found in possession of sports cars, designer watches, drugs and more than £5,000 in cash.

The London force also shut down more than 100 drug lines and seized a dozen firearms, 78 weapons – including samurai swords and Zombie knives, nearly 70kg of class A drugs and more than £600,000 of cash.

County lines networks are typically urban-based, drug-dealing gangs that use phone lines to sell drugs, mainly crack cocaine and heroin, to customers in other counties.

Its “most insidious element” involves the exploitation of vulnerable people, including children and those with mental health or addiction issues, by recruiting them to distribute drugs or by using their homes as a base for dealing, the Met said.

In the latest crackdown, 260 “vulnerable or young people” in London were safeguarded with the aim of preventing them from getting involved again in organised crime.

According to the NPCC, forces across the country safeguarded 1,179 people in total.

Detective Superintendent Dan Mitchell, from the Met Police and National County Lines Co-ordination Centre, said: “The Commissioner recently spoke about the indisputable link between county lines and violence.

“Disrupting county lines is not only vital in keeping society’s most vulnerable safe, but also as a key part of our mission in tackling violence.

“The criminals behind these networks are dangerous individuals, capable of manipulating and exploiting anyone to achieve their aims.

“Dedicated Met officers continue to work closely with other police forces around the UK to ensure dangerous offenders are stopped.”