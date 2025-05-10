Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man charged with murder and robbery after death of 87-year-old

Peter Augustine was charged with murder after an elderly man died in hospital.

Jordan Reynolds
Saturday 10 May 2025 06:40 EDT
Goodchild Road in the Manor House area of north London where an elderly man was injured in a robbery and later died (James Manning/PA)
Goodchild Road in the Manor House area of north London where an elderly man was injured in a robbery and later died (James Manning/PA) (PA Wire)

A man has been charged with murder and robbery after the death of an 87-year-old man in north London.

Peter Augustine, 58, of Green Lanes, Hornsey, was charged on Friday with the murder of an 87-year-old man in Manor House, the Metropolitan Police said.

He has also been charged with robbery and it is alleged he stole a black duffle bag, court staff said.

Officers attended Goodchild Road in the Manor House area with the London Ambulance Service following reports of a robbery at about 5.53pm on Tuesday.

An 87-year-old man was taken to hospital, where he died on Thursday.

His next of kin are being supported by specialist officers.

The victim’s name is John Mackey, according to court staff.

Augustine has been remanded in custody after appearing at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Saturday and will next appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday May 13.

Police are appealing for witnesses to contact the investigation team on 0208 345 3715 quoting Operation Cedarbirch or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

