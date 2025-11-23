Police to review evidence gathered at Palestine Action protests in NI

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police in Northern Ireland have said they will review evidence and consider whether offences were committed at two protests where activists showed support for proscribed organisation Palestine Action.

No one was detained under the Terrorism Act at the Defend Our Juries events in Belfast and Londonderry on Saturday where activists displayed placards stating support for the banned pro-Palestine group.

Around the same time, dozens of activists displaying the same phrase – “I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action” – were arrested at another Defend Our Juries demonstration in Tavistock Square Gardens in central London.

The Metropolitan Police later said at least 90 people had been detained there.

In Belfast, a crowd of about 60-80 activists and supporters gathered on a pedestrianised area close to the city’s main court buildings on Chichester Street at 1pm, with between 15-20 holding placards carrying the statement: “I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action.”

Four Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) officers maintained a low-key presence as they observed the hour-long demonstration from a short distance away. The officers did not intervene during the event and the crowd dispersed shortly after 2pm.

Similar scenes unfolded later in the afternoon outside the Guildhall in Derry.

No arrests were made at the Chichester Street or Guildhall events. One arrest was made elsewhere in Belfast, on Castle Place, where another pro-Palestine demonstration had been organised outside Barclays Bank.

The man arrested was detained on suspicion of common assault and not under the Terrorism Act. He was released pending a report to prosecutors.

The protests came ahead of a legal challenge next week against the Government’s move to proscribe Palestine Action as a terrorist organisation.

In a statement, the PSNI said: “Police officers were in attendance at a number of protests in Belfast and Derry/Londonderry on Saturday 22nd November.

“While no arrests were made in Derry/Londonderry, one man aged 50 was arrested in Castle Place, Belfast city centre, on suspicion of common assault. He has since been released to be reported to the Public Prosecution Service.

“An evidence-gathering operation was in place at each protest and we will now review the footage gathered and consider any potential offences.

“The right to freedom of speech and freedom of assembly are fundamental human rights which are protected in law and allow individuals to engage in peaceful protest.

“However, these rights are limited by the need to uphold the rights of others, protect public health and safety, minimise disruption to normal life and by the need to prevent and detect crime.

“Following the Government’s decision to proscribe Palestine Action under the Terrorism Act, police have been required to respond where activity may fall within the legislation.

“Where any offences are detected, the Police Service of Northern Ireland will continue to discharge its statutory functions to prevent and detect crime, and bring offenders to justice.

“We will always facilitate lawful, peaceful protest. If the service identifies potential criminal offences, or unacceptable impact on the rights of others, we will take lawful and proportionate action.

“If an offence is suspected, we will record evidence and, where possible, warn persons suspected of committing an offence.

“Police may also arrest and detain anyone suspected of committing an offence, where necessary.”