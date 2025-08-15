Another 60 people to be prosecuted for ‘showing support for Palestine Action’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A further 60 people will be prosecuted for “showing support for the proscribed terrorist group Palestine Action”, the Metropolitan Police have said.

The force said this follows the arrest of more than 700 people since the group was banned on July 7, including 522 in central London last Saturday.

More prosecutions are expected in the coming weeks, and arrangements have been put in place “that will enable us to investigate and prosecute significant numbers each week if necessary”, the Met said.

Palestine Action was proscribed in July after the group claimed responsibility for damage to jets at RAF Brize Norton and was also linked to allegations of a serious assault on staff and police officers at a business premises in south Gloucestershire, the force said.

Last weekend in central London 15,000 people demonstrated peacefully in support of the Palestinian cause with only one arrest, police said, adding that 522 were arrested “for an illegal show of support for Palestine Action on the same day”.

Stephen Parkinson, director of public prosecutions, said: “The decisions that we have announced today are the first significant numbers to come out of the recent protests, and many more can be expected in the next few weeks. We are ready to make swift decisions in all cases where arrests have been made.

“The public has a democratic right to protest peacefully in this country, and I understand the depth of feeling around the horrific scenes in Gaza.

“However, Palestine Action is now a proscribed terrorist organisation and those who have chosen to break the law will be subject to criminal proceedings under the Terrorism Act.

“When protest conduct crosses the line from lawful activity into criminality, we have a duty to enforce the law.

“People should be clear about the real-life consequences for anyone choosing to support Palestine Action. A terrorism conviction can severely impact your life and career – it can restrict your ability to travel overseas and work in certain professions.

“I urge people to think very carefully about their actions at protests. Anyone who chooses to disobey the law will have to face the consequences.”