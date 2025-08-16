Murder investigation launched after woman fatally assaulted

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police have launched a murder investigation after a woman was fatally assaulted in the early hours of the morning.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to Chadwell Heath, east London, just after 5.30am on Saturday after reports of an assault.

Paramedics also attended but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, the force said.

The woman has not yet been formally identified, police said, but officers believe she was in her twenties.

Her family have been informed and are being supported by family liaison officers, the force added.

No one has yet been arrested in connection with the incident.

Detective Superintendent Brian Hobbs said: “Our thoughts today are with the victim’s family and friends in light of this truly tragic event.

“Local residents will see an increased number of officers in and around the area while our investigative work is carried out.

“I want to thank residents for their patience while this continues. I would ask anyone who was in the area of Romford, who may have seen or heard anything suspicious, to come forward to us.”

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact police via 101 quoting 1625/16Aug, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.