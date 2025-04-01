Three dead after bus and car crash which left both vehicles on fire

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Three people have been killed after a collision between a bus and a car near Heathrow Airport in west London.

The Metropolitan Police said it was called to Bedfont Road, Feltham, at around 11.55pm on Monday, where officers found both vehicles on fire.

Three people who were in the car were pronounced dead at the scene while a fourth was taken to hospital.

Two passengers in the bus, an H26 service bound for Hatton Cross, were also taken to hospital but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, the force said.

Other passengers were treated for injuries by paramedics at the scene.

London Fire Brigade and London Ambulance Service also attended the incident.

LFB Assistant Commissioner Paul McCourt said: “The thoughts of everyone within the Brigade are with the families impacted by this tragic incident.

“I’d like to thank our crews and emergency service colleagues for the determination and dedication they showed when responding to this difficult situation.

“The Brigade will speak with our firefighters that attended and offer support through our counselling and trauma services where required.”

Firefighters sent crews from Feltham and Heston stations and the blaze was out by 1.41am on Tuesday.

Roads in the area will remain closed while the police investigation continues.

Anyone with information which could assist is asked to contact 101 quoting CAD 8411.

Claire Mann, TfL’s chief operating officer, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the people who were tragically killed yesterday in a collision involving a bus and a car.

“This is a devastating incident and we have support available for those affected. Safety is our top priority and we are working urgently with the police on their investigation.”