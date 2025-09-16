Chris Kaba’s family ‘fight to get justice’ three years after police shooting

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The family of Chris Kaba said they are expecting news in the coming weeks on both the inquest into his death and misconduct proceedings involving the officer who shot him.

Mr Kaba, 24, was a member of one of London’s most violent street gangs and was fatally shot after trying to ram his way past police cars in Streatham, south-east London, in September 2022.

His family marked the three-year anniversary of his death on September 5 with a private vigil.

The Metropolitan police marksman who shot him, Martyn Blake, was cleared of murder after an Old Bailey trial in October last year.

He is still due to face gross misconduct proceedings over the shooting, a decision branded “nonsensical” by officers’ group the Metropolitan Police Federation and opposed by force bosses.

But watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct ruled in April that he should face a hearing, a decision welcomed by Mr Kaba’s family and the charity Inquest.

A full inquest is due to be held into his death on a date to be fixed.

In a statement this week, issued through their solicitors Hickman and Rose, they said: “As they mark the third anniversary of his death, the family of Chris Kaba continue in their fight to get justice for Chris.

“Those efforts did not end with the acquittal of Martyn Blake last year.

“Blake is still to face gross misconduct proceedings in which he must account for his actions and, if found to have breached his professional standards, should lose his job.

“Chris’ family also seek a full and fearless inquest into the wider circumstances in which Chris was killed.

“Chris’ family are expecting to see progress on both processes in the coming weeks.”

On the night Mr Kaba died, police began following the Audi Q8 that he was driving because it had been used as a getaway car in a shooting in Brixton, south London, the night before.

They did not know who was driving the car at the time although it later emerged Mr Kaba was a core member of one of London’s most dangerous street gangs and was accused of being involved in two shootings in the week before he died.

The decision to charge Mr Blake with murder sparked fury among firearms officers, with dozens downing tools in outrage and the army being put on standby in case needed to plug the gap.

Following his Old Bailey trial, the Government changed the law so that firearms officers who are accused of murder can remain anonymous during court proceedings.