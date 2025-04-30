Family ‘heartbroken’ after body found in River Thames confirmed to be schoolgirl

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The family of an 11-year-old girl have said their “hearts are broken and our lives will never be the same” after her body was confirmed to have been found in the River Thames.

The Metropolitan Police said on Wednesday that a body found in Maritime Quay on The Isle of Dogs, east London, on April 13 is Kaliyah Coa.

She had been reported missing on March 31 after playing near Barge House Causeway in Woolwich during a school inset day.

Kaliyah’s family said: “Our hearts are broken and our lives will never be the same.

“We were blessed to have Kaliyah, even if it was for such a short time. She will be missed so much. Kaliyah went to a birthday party and never returned home to her family.

“The family would like to thank all those who were involved in the search and recovery of Kaliyah.

“We sincerely hope that everyone will respect our wishes to be given the space and time to grieve as a family.”

Detective superintendent Scott Ware, who led the Met’s investigation, added: “This tragic accident took away a little girl who was loved by many.

“Our specialist officers will continue to support Kaliyah’s family as they process this heart-breaking news.”

An inquest into Kaliyah’s death is due to open on Friday.