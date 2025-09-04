Probe into phone planted in Commons to ‘play adult content’ during PMQs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A mobile phone found in the Commons before Prime Minister’s Questions was reportedly planted there to play sex noises as a prank.

Police have launched an investigation after officers discovered the device during a routine sweep of the chamber on Wednesday.

They believe it was “purposely” placed there “with the aim of causing disruption to business in the House”.

The Times reported that the phone had been hidden near the front bench to broadcast adult content in the middle of Sir Keir Starmer’s weekly noon showdown with Kemi Badenoch.

The Metropolitan Police said: “At 10.25hrs on Wednesday, 3 September a mobile phone was found during a routine search of the House of Commons chamber by Met officers.

“Enquiries have led officers to believe that the phone was purposely placed in a location with the aim of causing disruption to business in the House.

“An investigation has been launched and enquiries are ongoing. We have updated the Speaker and Clerk of the House.”

A UK Parliament spokesperson said: “Parliament is a public building and we facilitate the visits of thousands of people to the estate each week.

“The safety and security of everyone who works or visits here remains our top priority, and we have robust and proactive security measures in place – this includes ensuring that visitors and their belongings are security screened, along with monitoring and routine searches of areas that are open to the public.

“Whilst we cannot comment on the detail of our processes, we can confirm that a mobile phone was removed from the Commons Chamber on 3 September – demonstrating the effectiveness of the security measures we have in operation.”