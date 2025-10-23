Met Police officer filmed making ‘floridly racist’ comments is sacked

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Metropolitan Police officer who worked at Charing Cross police station has been sacked after he was secretly filmed making “floridly racist” comments and “glorifying the use of inappropriate force”.

The undercover footage, which was aired on a BBC Panorama programme, appears to show Pc Philip Neilson refer to an immigrant who had overstayed his visa while off-duty, saying “either put a bullet through his head or deport him”, the hearing in south London was told on Thursday.

Pc Neilson breached the standards of professional behaviour in respect of: authority, respect and courtesy; discreditable conduct; and equality and diversity, the hearing was told.

Chairman Commander Jason Prins, said he was satisfied the breaches of conduct amounted to gross misconduct and Pc Neilson was dismissed without notice.

Mr Prins said: “It was or must have been obvious to him that the comments made were abhorrent.”

Giving the sanction, he added: “The conduct of the officer is a disgrace.”

The first allegation was described by James Berry KC, on behalf of the appropriate authority, who said the programme appears to show Pc Neilson in a conversation outside Charing Cross police station saying that a juvenile, referred to as Mr X, had kicked him in custody.

Pc Neilson told the undercover reporter that before the police “he had done sports massage” and “while in the van on the way to custody he was on pressure points”, Mr Berry added.

The footage then shows him go into further detail in the pub, Mr Berry said, adding: “He said he applied pressure points to Mr X for the whole journey… alternating between legs after 20 seconds because you become immune to it.”

The officer denies using any inappropriate force on the detainee, he said the detainee had assaulted him and been aggressive to him, Mr Berry added.

The pressure point comments were a “misguided attempt at bravado” according to the officer, Mr Berry said.

He said: “He was showing off with an… exaggerated story about the use of force.

“He was glorifying the use of inappropriate force on a restrained detainee, whether or not the force was in fact used.”

Mr Berry added that Pc Neilson was “laughing and smirking throughout”.

The second allegation involved the officer describing Somalians as “scum”, and making reference to there being an invasion of the UK by migrants.

Mr Berry said the comments were “floridly racist”.

The third allegation involves Panorama footage showing Pc Neilson referring to an immigrant who had overstayed his visa while off-duty, saying: “Either put a bullet through his head or deport him.

“And the ones that shag women, rape women, you do the cock and let them bleed out.”

The officer accepts these remarks were inappropriate, and were made as he was intoxicated, Mr Berry said.

Mr Berry said the comments that suggest “graphic and unlawful violence” should be used are “abhorrent”.

Pc Neilson accepts that comments were said but says it is misconduct only, Chris Brinsley said on his behalf.

Giving evidence to the hearing, the officer was asked if he believes the undercover reporting breaches his human rights and he said: “I do… he was the one bringing up the conversations.”

He said he had eight or nine pints of Guinness.

And asked what he would say about the appropriate authority’s case that he is racist, he said: “I’m not.”

Mr Brinsley said it is an “extraordinary case where the police have been infiltrated by an undercover journalist”.