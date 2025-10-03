Worshipper dies and another injured after being shot by police aiming at killer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A worshipper died and another was injured after they were accidentally shot by armed police while attempting to prevent a knife-wielding terrorist from entering a synagogue.

Killer Jihad Al-Shamie was shot dead by police seven minutes after officers were called about the attacker ramming into people with a car and stabbing a man outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester, on Thursday.

Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66, both died and three others remain in hospital with serious injuries following the attack, which took place on Yom Kippur, Judaism’s holiest day.

Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Sir Stephen Watson said the only shots fired outside the synagogue were by armed officers as Al-Shamie did not have a firearm.

In a statement released on Friday, Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Rabbi Daniel Walker, its president Hilary Foxler and chairman of trustees Alan Levy, described the terror attack as a “desecration”.

The trio went on to say the incident was “an episode that has changed us all forever”.

In a tribute to those who died, their statement added: “These were not simply members of our synagogue – they were our friends, our family – and their absence leaves a void that can never be filled.”

It is understood that police are still no closer to providing a conclusive motive for the attack.

One of the victims was working for the Community Security Trust, a charity that provides security to the Jewish community, the organisation’s chief executive said.

In his update on Friday, Sir Stephen said both victims who were shot by police were “close together behind the synagogue door as worshippers acted bravely to prevent the attacker from gaining entry”.

He said one of the victims who died suffered “a wound consistent with a gunshot injury” – describing the actions of armed police as “urgently required… to bring this vicious attack to an end”.

Sir Stephen said the other victim who suffered a gunshot wound has injuries that are not life-threatening.

Al-Shamie’s family appeared to condemn the attack in a Facebook post, describing it as a “heinous act”.

The statement, signed by Faraj Al-Shamie on behalf of the Al-Shamie Family, read: “The news from Manchester regarding the terrorist attack targeting a Jewish synagogue has been a profound shock to us.

“The Al-Shamie family in the UK and abroad strongly condemns this heinous act, which targeted peaceful, innocent civilians.

“We fully distance ourselves from this attack and express our deep shock and sorrow over what has happened.”

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of planning a terror attack in connection with the killings.

Following the incident, the Metropolitan Police and the Home Secretary criticised plans for a pro-Palestine protest, which is set to take place this weekend – just two days after the attack.

Shabana Mahmood branded the planned demonstration as “dishonourable” and “fundamentally un-British”, while the Met raised concerns about policing resources when “visible reassurance and protective security” is needed across London.

Protest group Defend Our Juries, which has led demonstrations against the terrorist ban on Palestine Action, said it planned to go ahead with the march.

Since Thursday’s terror attack, more details have started to emerge about the killer, with neighbours giving an insight into his life.

Al-Shamie, 35, is understood to have entered the UK as a young child and been granted British citizenship in 2006 when he was aged around 16.

It is understood his name has not appeared in initial searches of police and security service records, and he is not thought to have been under investigation.

Neighbours of the synagogue killer said he had lived there since around 2021, and one neighbour remembered a baby also living at the address but could not recall seeing a woman living there.

One woman said: “We used to see him out in the garden working out, doing weights, press-ups.

“He used to change his clothes. One day he would be wearing the full gown, to the floor and the next jeans and pyjama bottoms.”

Manchester United will hold a minute’s silence at Old Trafford on Saturday in tribute to the victims.

The PA news agency understands players will also wear black armbands as a mark of respect to Mr Daulby and Mr Cravitz.

Newly named Archbishop of Canterbury Dame Sarah Mullally said the Church of England has a “responsibility” to stand with the Jewish community after the attack.

She said: “Hatred and racism of any kind cannot be allowed to tear us apart.”