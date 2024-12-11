Met Police staff vote to strike for first time over curbs on working from home

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Civilian staff at the Metropolitan Police have voted for the first time to strike, after being told they may not work from home so often.

Union members claim managers have gone back on a deal that allowed them to work from home part of the week.

Around 2,400 staff, who support the everyday work of police officers, have been told they must go into the office more frequently.

Depending on where they work, those who have been travelling in on two days were ordered to increase that to three; those doing three must increase that to four, and those doing four in the office were told they must go in full-time.

The Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union said the changes would disproportionately affect women, part-time workers and those with disabilities.

In a ballot, 85 per cent of members who voted supported taking strike action, and 91 per cent voted for action short of a strike.

The union said it was the first time Met Police staff had voted for industrial action, and it “showed the depth of feeling” about the policy.

Union general secretary Fran Heathcote said: “Our members are not bobbies on the beat. They are desk-based civilians who work from home just as productively as if they were in the office, but without the stress and cost of a daily commute.”

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said they were disappointed the union felt such action was necessary, adding: “Our policy doesn’t end working from home. We have given staff and officers in support roles the ability to work from home up to two days a week.

“Our plans will provide consistency across the Met and ensure we can deliver for our communities.

“Although the threshold for strike action has been met, it doesn’t have to go ahead, and we urge our staff and the union not to take further action.”

Working from home became standard during the pandemic lockdowns, but politicians such as former Tory MP Jacob Rees Mogg frowned on it.

Jonathan Reynolds, the business secretary, has said flexible arrangements are beneficial for productivity.

And teachers will be allowed to work from home to do marking and lesson planning under a government plan to boost recruitment to the profession.