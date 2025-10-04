Serving Met police officer arrested after BBC Panorama secret filming

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A serving police officer has been arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice after Metropolitan Police were secretly filmed making alleged racist and sexist comments.

The footage, gathered undercover for BBC Panorama, appears to show some officers at Charing Cross police station in London call for immigrants to be shot and brag about using violence against suspects.

The Met has confirmed a sergeant attached to the Central West Basic Command Unit was arrested following an “incident” on Thursday October 2.

The force confirmed the individual had since been bailed and suspended from duty.

A Met spokesman said: “The allegation relates to an incident that took place at Charing Cross Police Station on 2 October and is linked to matters disclosed in BBC Panorama.

open image in gallery Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley, who said he was ‘horrified’ by the documentary ( PA )

“The investigation is ongoing so it would not be appropriate to go into further detail at this time.

“The Independent Office for Police Conduct, which is independently investigating allegations in relation to Charing Cross, has been informed.”

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Andy Valentine said: “We have been extremely clear we will be unrelenting in our approach to tackling issues at Charing Cross, and anywhere else across the Met.

“This fresh matter came to light through our internal reporting mechanisms and we continue to encourage and support all our officers and staff to report allegations of criminal and conduct behaviour so we can act swiftly.

“Professional standards officers immediately acted to make the arrest and the officer has been suspended from duty.

“We will not hesitate to take rapid action around any further allegations, as part of our deeper probe into corruption and ridding the Met of those who are not fit to serve the people of London.”

open image in gallery The Prime Minister said he was ‘shocked’ by the footage ( PA Wire )

Reacting to the documentary earlier this week, the Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “I’ve not yet seen the footage, but I’ve had it described to me, and it’s shocking, and I’m glad the commissioner is responding.

“He needs to be very robust in his response.”

Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said people in London could trust the “vast majority” of the force’s officers, and added he was “horrified” by the documentary.

Nine serving and one former officer, and one designated detention officer who is a civilian member of staff, are all under investigation for gross misconduct by watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Allegations include excessive use of force, making discriminatory and misogynistic comments, and failing to report or challenge inappropriate behaviour.

One constable is facing a criminal investigation for allegedly perverting the course of justice.

The footage shows one officer, Pc Phil Neilson, referring to an immigrant who had overstayed his visa while off-duty, saying: “Either put a bullet through his head or deport him.

“And the ones that shag women, rape women, you do the cock and let them bleed out.”

While drinking at a pub off-duty, he also tells undercover reporter Rory Bibb that Algerians and Somalians are “scum”, and makes reference to there being an invasion of the UK by migrants.

Another officer, Pc Martin Borg, brags about a colleague stamping on a detainee’s leg, and laughs about the suspect screaming.

He also appears to say he offered to fill in a false witness statement about the incident.