A police motorcyclist has been cleared of causing death by careless driving after a collision that killed a pensioner while he was escorting the Duchess of Edinburgh through London.

Helen Holland, 81, died two weeks after being struck at a pedestrian crossing in West Cromwell Road, west London, on May 10 2023.

The Old Bailey trial heard that Metropolitan Police officer Christopher Harrison, 68, was travelling between 44mph and 58mph as he approached the crossing, which had a 30mph speed limit at the time.

A jury acquitted Pc Harrison on Thursday after deliberating for two hours and 25 minutes.

After the verdict was returned, a person shouted from the public gallery: “You ruined our family with no consequences.”

Mr Justice Martin Chamberlain then told PC Harrison he was free to leave.

On the day of the incident, Pc Harrison was among the team of convoy motorbike outriders that was escorting Sophie as she left the Foreign and Commonwealth Development Office in King Charles Street just after 3pm, jurors were told.

The car that the duchess was in and a police back-up vehicle were also part of the convoy.

The defendant, who had 21 years of experience in the specialist escort group, said he “couldn’t put it into numbers” how many times he had undertaken the journey and that he was “very familiar” with the route.

Ms Holland was 2.9 metres onto the crossing when Pc Harrison’s motorbike hit her, the court heard.

She suffered a skull fracture, bruising to her arms, legs and body, plus fractures to her lower legs.

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as complications from a severe head injury.

Pc Harrison, who became emotional while giving evidence during the trial, told jurors the collision was a “tragic accident” which occurred in circumstances that he had “no control over”.

Under cross-examination, he accepted he forgot to switch on his body-worn camera and did not use his whistle as he approached the pedestrian crossing but insisted he had not been complacent that day.

“She was just there in front of me,” he told jurors.

“She just appeared, between the kerb line and the point of collision.

“At no point did I see her on the island, I’m sorry.”