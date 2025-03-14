Met Police impose conditions on three separate protests in London at the weekend

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Metropolitan Police are preparing for a busy weekend ahead involving three separate protests with conditions imposed on each demonstration.

A demonstration organised under the Palestine Coalition, including the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) and Stop the War, will gather at 1pm on Saturday in Piccadilly near Green Park station before marching to Whitehall for a rally.

A counter-protest, organised by the group Stop the Hate, will also be taking place in Coventry Street, near Piccadilly Circus, police said.

The Met Police have imposed conditions under the Public Order Act on both demonstrations meaning participants of the pro-Palestine demonstrations must not assemble before 12pm and must remain along a prescribed route, namely Piccadilly to Haymarket to Cockspur Street to Whitehall, for the procession.

The Palestine Coalition, PSC and National Demonstration for Palestine rally, including any stages being used, must remain within a certain area of Whitehall while the assembly is required to conclude by 4.30pm.

Similarly, participants in the Stop the Hate protest or any assembly protesting against the National Demonstration for Palestine march must remain within a specified area on Coventry Street.

Another protest, organised by the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China is scheduled to take place outside the Royal Mint at the north end of Tower Bridge at 3pm in opposition to plans to build a new Chinese Embassy on the site.

This demonstration is also subject to conditions meaning attendees must gather in a specified area in Mansell Street.

Tens of thousands of football fans are also expected in the capital at the weekend ahead of Sunday’s Carabao Cup Final at Wembley.

In previous years, Trafalgar Square has been a favourite gathering spot for fans but on Saturday the area will be closed because of ongoing preparations for St Patrick’s Day celebrations on Sunday, police said.