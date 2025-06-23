Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Met Police appeal after ‘priceless’ 280-year-old violin stolen from pub

The instrument belongs to a member of the London Philharmonic Orchestra.

Jessica Coates
Monday 23 June 2025 04:21 EDT
A £150,000 violin was stolen from a pub in Islington (Met Police/PA) (PA Media)

The Metropolitan Police are appealing for information after a £150,000 violin was stolen from a pub in Islington.

The instrument, which belongs to a member of the London Philharmonic Orchestra, is believed to have been taken from The Marquess Tavern on Canonbury Street on February 18.

The 30-year-old victim reported the theft to the Metropolitan Police that evening, police said

Pc Michael Collins, from the Met’s local policing team in Camden, said officers were releasing CCTV in an attempt to try and identify the suspect.

“We’ve been working hard to try and locate the suspect and are releasing this CCTV in an effort to help identify them as soon as possible.

“The victim, who is a member of London’s Philharmonia Orchestra, has told us the piece is worth more than £150,000 and was made in Florence in 1740.

Anyone with information should call 101 with the reference 01/7178074/25 or tweet the police via @MetCC.

He added: “It is incredibly precious, and for the victim, it’s priceless.”

“Please help us find the person responsible and have the violin returned it to its rightful owner.”

