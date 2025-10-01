Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A number of Metropolitan Police officers are facing the sack after a misconduct investigation alleged behaviour of discrimination and misogyny, with messages revealing support for far-right activist Tommy Robinson and anti-Muslim sentiment.

It comes ahead of a Panorama documentary on Wednesday evening which will expose a number of the officers who were based at Charing Cross Police station.

The head of Met Police has apologised for their behaviour, calling it “reprehensible and completely unacceptable”.

Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley spoke out ahead of the BBC programme, which is to be broadcast at 9pm on Wednesday, saying it is likely that all the accused serving officers will be sacked within weeks.

The Metropolitan Police Federation, which represents officers up to the rank of chief inspector in the force, said any officer facing allegations has a right to due process rather than trial by documentary, senior officers or politicians.

Nine serving officers, one ex-officer and a designated detention officer are all under investigation for gross misconduct, over allegations of use of excessive force and making discriminatory and misogynistic comments, and failing to report or challenge inappropriate behaviour.

Sir Mark said: “Officers behaving in such appalling, criminal ways, let down our communities and will cause some to question if their sons and daughters are safe in our cells, and whether they would be believed and respected as victims of crime.

“For that, I am truly sorry.

“In line with our uncompromising approach, within 48 hours of these allegations being received, nine officers and one staff member had been suspended, with two more officers removed from frontline duties.

“It’s my expectation that for those involved, where there is incontrovertible evidence of racism, misogyny, anti-Muslim sentiment or bragging about excessive use of force, they will be put on a fast-track hearing within weeks and on a path to likely dismissal.”

open image in gallery Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley ( James Manning/PA )

He has been backed by London Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan, who said he has confidence in the commissioner’s efforts to kick wrongdoers out of the Met, and that he is “disgusted and appalled” by the alleged behaviour.

Sir Sadiq said: “Sexism, racism, misogyny and the excessive use of force have no place in the police. I have met with the commissioner to discuss directly the issues exposed by the BBC – and its impact on public confidence and trust in the police.

“A series of urgent changes have been put in place at Charing Cross police station and across the Met, with more to follow.

“I support the new approach to tackling misconduct set out by the commissioner. There must be zero tolerance to this kind of behaviour and no hiding place for officers who abuse their position of trust.”

On Tuesday, watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which has launched its own inquiry into the claims, said that 11 current and former officers were under investigation for potential gross misconduct.

One constable was also under criminal investigation, accused of perverting the course of justice.

The alleged incidents are said to have occurred while those said to have been involved were both on and off duty between August 2024 and January 2025.

Messages shared are understood to include support for far-right activist Tommy Robinson, and anti-Muslim sentiment.

The entire custody team at Charing Cross has been disbanded and moved elsewhere in the wake of the allegations, which emerged after an investigation by Panorama.

Nine officers at the centre of the claims have been suspended while the IOPC inquiry continues.

Sir Mark took up the post three years ago tasked with cleaning up the force at arguably one of the most troubled times in its history.

He vowed to kick wrongdoers out of the Met in the wake of the murder of Sarah Everard by a serving officer, and another being unmasked as a serial rapist who targeted victims over nearly 20 years.

Earlier this month the force said it was using “Al Capone” style tactics to root out wrongdoers and break-up cliques within the ranks.

open image in gallery Nine serving officers, one ex-officer and a designated detention officer are all under investigation for gross misconduct ( Nick Ansell/PA )

Sir Mark added: “Having cleared out huge volumes of unsuitable staff over recent years, we are now probing deeper into the corrupt networks and cliques our actions have driven underground.

“We are hardening our policies, such as bringing membership of secret societies into the light, and deploying AI and analytical intelligence technologies to spot early signs and troubling trends in our staff’s behaviour.

“The vast majority of our people join policing with a vocational sense of public duty.

“We’ll support even more staff to report wrongdoing and we will equip and develop our leaders to help them succeed in driving lasting cultural change.

“Those who can’t or won’t improve should expect to leave.”

The force is consulting on plans to force officers to declare if they are members of the Freemasons.

Paula Dodds, chairwoman of the Metropolitan Police Federation, said: “The federation deplores any discriminatory behaviour in the strongest possible terms – such behaviour has no place in policing or society.

“If officers are proven to be guilty of criminal offences or serious gross misconduct, then we do not want these individuals in the job.

“But all police officers – like all people – have the right to representation and due process, and not trial by media or documentary. Or indeed senior officers or politicians.”

Separate, earlier allegations linked to Charing Cross police station led to Sir Mark’s predecessor, Dame Cressida Dick, leaving her job, after London mayor Sadiq Khan said he could no longer support her.

A 2022 report by the IOPC found officers had exchanged highly offensive messages, including repeated jokes about rape, domestic violence and violent racism, as well as homophobic language and derogatory terms for disabled people.

The IOPC took the unusual step of publishing the messages in full and said the behaviour it had uncovered was “disgraceful”.