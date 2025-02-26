Met Police needs to improve handling of missing children cases, watchdog says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Metropolitan Police needs to improve how it handles cases of missing children, according to a police watchdog.

A report by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) into the force’s handling of the sexual and criminal exploitation of children found there had been “positive progress” since a previous report in June 2023.

But it said the force needs further improvement in certain areas, including not acting quickly enough and incorrectly grading some cases involving missing children.

The report also found too many opportunities to follow lines of enquiry were missed.

Other findings showed the force rarely carried out initial victim needs assessments and had problems complying with the Code of Practice for Victims of Crime.

Among the improvements were how crimes involving exploiting children and the risk to missing children are assessed, ensuring better communications with child victims and safeguarding partners, taking steps to eradicate victim-blaming language and the use of innovative techniques to help find children quickly.

His Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary Lee Freeman said: “Children who go missing from home, or are at risk of exploitation, are some of the most vulnerable in society.

“When we inspected the Metropolitan Police Service in 2023, it wasn’t doing enough when children were suffering from, or at risk of, exploitation. I am pleased to report that the senior leadership response to the issues we raised has been positive.

“However, the service still has more work to do to improve further and to provide a consistently good service. We will continue to closely monitor its progress.”

The Met’s lead for public protection Commander Kevin Southworth said the force was proud of the progress but recognised “there is always more to do”.

“Our commitment to safeguarding children is unwavering, and we are investing heavily in resources and training to ensure that officers at every level understand the complexities of child exploitation,” he told the BBC.

The watchdog removed the Metropolitan Police from special measures in January after more than two years.