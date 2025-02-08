Dull, grey and damp weather for much of England and Wales

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dull, grey and damp weather will hang over much of England and Wales in the coming days, the Met Office has said.

Maximum temperatures will be slightly below average but areas stuck under the clouds will feel colder than they really are, according to the forecasters.

Little is expected to change over the next two to five days.

Friday night saw temperatures fall to minus 7.4C in Aviemore in the Scottish Highlands, and the lowest recorded temperature in England was minus 1.6C at Culdrose, Cornwall.

Scotland was colder due to clearer skies that are set to continue.

This means parts of the country will see “the best of the weather” in the coming days with “plenty of sunny spells”, unlike much of the UK, said Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst.

However some sunny spells may appear in the western fringes of England, Wales and possibly Northern Ireland on Saturday.

Light easterly winds will add to the cold feeling, Mr Dewhurst said.

Temperatures will peak at around 5C to 7C for most of the UK on Saturday – the average temperature for this time of year is 7C to 9C.

The meteorologist said much of England and Wales will have a chilly start of around 2C to 3C on Sunday but overall the day will be “a touch less cold” at about 6C to 7C.

Much of England and Wales will be cloudy and dull and grey and damp Meteorologist Greg Dewhurst

“There could be some glimmers of sunshine first thing across southern counties of England, but much of England and Wales will be cloudy and dull and grey and damp,” Mr Dewhurst said.

South-east England may turn “pretty wet” by the end of Sunday.

The start of next week will follow the same pattern.

Mr Dewhurst said: “A lot of cloud around, generally an easterly breeze keeping most weather fronts at bay – so staying largely dry – but the clouds thick enough in places for some patchy light rain at times, maybe a little bit of sleet over higher ground.

“Best of the sunshine, probably again northern parts of Scotland.”

It may get brighter by the middle of the week but that forecast is still uncertain.