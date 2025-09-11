Winds of up to 80mph to batter UK as country braces for stormy weekend

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Winds of up to 80mph are set to batter the UK as the country braces for a stormy weekend, the Met Office has said.

A yellow weather warning for wind, covering a large part of west and South West England and Wales as well as all of the southern coast of England, has been issued by the forecaster from 8pm on Sunday to 6pm on Monday.

The alert stretches from southern England along the west coast of the UK and up to around Manchester with gusts of up to 60mph expected around coasts and hills, according to the weather service.

Gusts of up to 80mph are also possible in the most exposed locations with the windiest conditions expected on Monday morning, the Met Office said.

Delays to transport are likely, along with a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris, the forecaster added.

The Met Office has advised those in the alert area to prepare by protecting their property including securing loose items outside properties including bins, sheds, fences and garden furniture.

Prior to the weekend, forecasters expect windy conditions combined with spells of rain in the far north-west of Scotland on Thursday.

Elsewhere, there will be a mixture of sunshine and blustery showers, some of which may be heavy with a risk of hail and thunder, especially in western parts of the country, the weather service said.

Breezy conditions are expected on Friday with overnight showers in western coastal areas before potentially heavy downpours and isolated thunderstorms on Saturday.

Stronger winds and coastal gales are also possible, according to the Met Office.

Despite the unpredictable conditions, forecasters say they are not expecting a named storm to the hit the country.

Sunshine and drier conditions are most likely to be found in the east, though temperatures will remain on the cooler side, with highs of around 17C to 18C expected in London on both Saturday and Sunday.

Paul Gundersen, chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “We have been monitoring a deepening area of low pressure over the North Atlantic that might bring impactful weather to the UK, most likely on Sunday and Monday.

“At present, a named storm is unlikely.”