Some snow forecast then temperatures to rise up to 14C this week – Met Office

Snow is forecast to continue in some parts of the UK, then temperatures are set to rise this week to 14C, according to the Met Office.

Parts of East Anglia were hit by snow over the weekend, and some areas of the UK could continue to see snowfall into Monday, the forecaster said.

Meteorologist Ellie Glaisyer said: “Over the weekend so far we’ve seen a couple of centimetres in the east.

“Going forward, we could see between 1cm and 3cm in parts of Scotland above 100m and the same in the north of the UK Monday into Tuesday.

“In the highest areas, above 300m, Scotland could see up to 20cm.”

But temperatures could rise to 13C or 14C by the middle of the week, with sunshine in a number of areas on Monday, Ms Glaisyer added.

It comes after much of the UK has seen “anticyclonic gloom” over the past week, causing dull skies, with some areas not having seen the sun in more than a week.

The predicted temperatures of 14C by the middle of the week are well above February’s average, with 6C the usual monthly average in Scotland and 9C in southern England, which will be a “noticeable shift” after the last fortnight which was below average, Met Office meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey previously said.

More western areas are likely to see some rain during the week, while eastern areas are forecast to stay drier.