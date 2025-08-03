Scots warned to be prepared as Storm Floris threatens 85mph winds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scots are being warned to plan ahead as Storm Floris is set to batter parts of the country with winds of up to 85mph.

An amber weather warning is in place for the majority of Scotland between 10am and 10pm on Monday, while a yellow warning for wind is also in place as far south as Manchester and north Wales as well as the entirety of Northern Ireland between 6am and midnight on Monday.

The Met Office has warned of potential travel disruption when the summer storm hits, with the Scottish Transport Secretary saying the unseasonable weather makes raising awareness even more important.

Network Rail has warned of disruption to trains as a result of the weather, while cancellations to ferry services are also likely.

The Met Office said gusts could reach 85mph on exposed coasts or hills north of the border.

Scottish Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop said a meeting had been held on Friday to ensure the country is ready for the storm, adding: “Given the unusual timing, and the fact some people will be on holiday, travelling or perhaps unaware, we are trying to raise even more awareness than usual of this potentially disruptive storm.

“Please check with operators as we do expect rail, ferries, roads and bridges to be disrupted on Monday across the country.

“This is a slightly unusual situation for August, however the message is the same as winter – plan ahead, check your journey in advance, allow extra time, and don’t take any unnecessary risks.

“Officials will be monitoring the situation and are ready to stand up the Multi Agency Response Team, if required.

“I am grateful to those who are giving up their weekend and time off to help co-ordinate the transport sector’s response.

“Traffic Scotland, Police Scotland, Sepa, local authorities and others will communicate any closures to the public and provide real-time updates.”

Scottish ferry operator CalMac has issued a series of cancellation warnings ahead of the storm.

“Disruption to sailings is expected across our network on Monday August 4 due to forecasted strong winds across parts of Scotland’s west coast,” it posted on X.

Elsewhere, motorists have been urged to slow down in poor weather and avoid exposed Highland and coastal routes.

Rod Dennis, of the RAC breakdown service, said: “This unseasonable bout of stormy weather will mean drivers in the north and west of the UK need to take extra care at the start of next week.

“It’s the height of the holiday season, so those towing trailers and caravans, as well as those with roof and tent boxes, must ensure their loads are properly secured.”

Shaun Jones, of the AA, said: “If you’re planning a journey – especially through exposed or rural areas – it’s worth checking the latest forecast, allow extra time, and be prepared for the unexpected.

“Keep both hands on the wheel, especially on open roads and motorways, and be mindful of high-sided vehicles and cyclists who may be more affected by gusts.

“Watch out for fallen branches or debris, particularly in rural areas – this could be telltale signs of a fallen tree ahead.”

Met Office chief meteorologist Matthew Lehnert said: “Across the warning area, many inland areas are likely to see gusts of 40-50mph, with 60-70mph more likely at higher elevations and around exposed coasts in Scotland.

“There is a small chance that some locations here could even record gusts of 85mph.”

The strongest winds will most likely affect Scotland on Monday afternoon and night but “there remains some uncertainty in the depth and track of Floris”, a spokesperson added.

“Winds will first ease in the west during later Monday but remaining very strong overnight until early Tuesday in the east.

“Heavy rain may also contribute to the disruption in places.”

The warning zone covers Scotland, parts of Northern Ireland, north Wales and the north of England.

Storm Floris is the sixth named storm of the 2024-25 naming season, which runs from early September to late August, and January’s Storm Eowyn was the most recent.