Yellow weather warnings threaten to bring flooding and disruption

Yellow weather warnings remain in place for parts of the UK with thunderstorms threatening to bring flooding and disruption for the remainder of the weekend.

The Met Office has issued warnings for heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms in Scotland and south-west England and Wales which may cause flooding on Saturday evening overnight into Sunday.

Further yellow warnings have also been issued for thunderstorms across much of the country from 11am on Monday until 9pm.

The forecaster said there was a slight chance of power cuts and a loss of other services to some homes and businesses as well as flooding and building damage.

It said travel disruption was also likely.

Some places could see up to 75mm in just a few hours on Saturday and Sunday as the rain becomes persistent and leads to large build-ups, particularly on south-east-facing areas of high ground.

In south-west England, including Cornwall, and south Wales, heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms were set to arrive from Saturday evening, spreading further north and east across Wales early on Sunday morning followed by more heavy showers and thunderstorms.

A few locations could see 75mm or more, with a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.

On Monday, scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected across the main body of England from the bottom of Scotland to the south-east, especially during the afternoon and early evening.

The Met Office said that while many parts will miss the worst conditions, a few places could see up to 50mm of rain within a couple of hours alongside lightning strikes and hail.

The Environment Agency has removed 28 flood warnings in the last 24 hours, but eight flood alerts remain, mostly around the Midlands such as Birmingham and Wolverhampton, and London.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency has 16 flood alerts in place.

Low pressure will linger into early next week keeping conditions unsettled, but there will be sunny spells alongside the heavy showers. These will ease by Wednesday and temperatures will continue to be warm.