Heavy snow showers on way in parts of UK as weather warning issued by Met Office

Heavy snow showers are on the way across parts of the UK as a weather warning has been issued by the Met Office.

A yellow warning for snow and ice has been issued for parts of Scotland from 6am on New Year’s Day until midnight on January 2.

It comes as an amber cold health alert has been issued for the north east and north west of England, which is due to remain in place until noon on January 5, with temperatures expected to fall to 3-5C.

The Met Office said the yellow warning for snow and ice means “frequent and heavy snow showers may lead to some travel disruption”.

By Friday morning, the Met Office is predicting 2-5cm of snow, with 10cm in certain local areas and 10-20cm in some areas above 200m.

On the highest routes and hills, 30cm or more may build through the period, the forecaster added.

Meanwhile, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issued the amber alert, and said it means the weather is “likely” to cause significant impacts across health and social care services, including a “rise in deaths” among those with health conditions or aged 65 or over.

Temperatures elsewhere are expected to be 4-6C from New Year’s Day and there is a yellow health alert in place.

The Met Office said the final days of 2025 will not be “particularly fantastic”, with temperatures of 7-8C, but things will take a turn as 2026 arrives.

Northern parts of the country are expected to bear the brunt of the chillier conditions from January 1 onwards, with brisk winds bringing increasingly wintry showers to the north as the week progresses.

Forecaster Dan Stroud said: “We’re losing this sort of settled but chilly conditions, and bringing in something a little bit more showery with more wintry hazards in the forecast, particularly for the north of the country.”

The colder conditions and wintry hazards will develop more widely in the new year, with more warnings for snow and ice likely, the Met Office said.

Met Office deputy chief forecaster Mark Sidaway said: “It certainly looks like we are in for a taste of ‘winter’ as we welcome in the new year, initially in the north, but more widely across the UK for the first week of 2026.

“Arctic air and strong northerly winds will bring cold or very cold conditions to all parts of the UK, and it will feel especially cold in the strong winds. Widespread and locally severe frosts are expected, along with the first snow of the winter for many.

“A yellow warning for snow and ice has been issued for northern Scotland on New Year’s Day and beyond, where frequent and heavy snow showers may lead to some travel disruption.

“These colder conditions and wintry hazards – snow, ice and strong winds – will develop more widely as we enter the new year, with more warnings for snow and ice likely. It looks like this cold spell will last through at least the first week of January, so it’s important people keep up to date with the latest forecast and warnings.”

The UKHSA said the UK may also see “impacts on younger people” and there will likely be an “increase in demand for health services” across the regions.

Other impacts include “temperatures inside places like hospitals and care homes dropping below the levels recommended for assessing health risks”, and “challenges keeping indoor temperatures at the recommended 18C leading to more risk to vulnerable people”, the UKHSA said.

It also warned of staffing issues due to external factors such as travel delays, and said other sectors, such as transport and energy, could start to see the impacts.

The agency has issued a yellow cold health alert for the East Midlands, West Midlands, South East, South West, East of England, Yorkshire and the Humber, and London.

A yellow alert means there is the potential for significant impacts.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at UKHSA, said: “As the colder weather sets in it is vital to check in on friends, family and neighbours that are most vulnerable.

“The forecasted temperatures can have a serious impact on the health of some people, leading to increased risk of heart attacks, strokes and chest infections, particularly for individuals over the age of 65 and those with pre-existing health conditions.”

The Alzheimer’s Society said colder temperatures can be difficult for people with dementia to adjust to and they may not recognise they are cold or be able to communicate it.

The charity has urged people to check in on loved ones, friends and neighbours living with dementia to ensure they are dressed appropriately, in a warm room and eating, drinking and moving regularly.

Making the most of natural daylight, sticking to a routine and encouraging smaller, slower steps in slippery conditions can also help to keep them safe, the charity said.