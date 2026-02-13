Wintry weather to continue across UK with warnings for snow and ice in place

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Yellow weather warnings for snow and ice remain in force across parts of the UK as forecasters warn of icy roads and travel disruption.

An Arctic Maritime air mass is bringing colder conditions from the north of Scotland southwards with outbreaks of rain expected early on Friday, the Met Office said.

In Scotland, a yellow weather warning for snow and ice has been issued from 4pm on Thursday to midday on Friday.

The Met Office said snow showers and icy roads might lead to some travel disruption, with a potential for “some slips and falls” on icy surfaces.

The forecaster said by Friday morning there may be 1-2cm of snow low ground while on hills above 300 metres (984ft), accumulations of 2-5cm are possible, and up to 10cm “very locally”.

In northern England, a yellow weather warning for snow and ice has been issued from 7pm on Thursday until midday on Friday.

Outbreaks of rain, sleet and snow will likely lead to “icy surfaces and some travel disruption”, the Met Office said.

The weather is expected to stay cloudy and wet across the south on Friday, but is likely to clear later on in the day.

Forecaster Marco Petagna said: “We’ve got colder air starting to feed in from the north and that’s gradually going to push its way south across all parts for the next 24 hours or so.

“As the air sinks down from the north, we’re going to see outbreaks of rain, with some snow mainly on the hills, although across parts of Scotland, it’s quite low levels, as things turn a bit more showery tonight.

“Until midday tomorrow, there’s a couple of snow and ice warnings out for Scotland and Northern England.”

The forecaster said to be “wary” of ice and snow, with potential disruption to transport.

Mr Petagna said there will likely be “widespread frost” on Friday night, but added that Saturday will probably be “the best day we’ve seen for some time” with “a lot of sunshine across the UK”.

He said the temperatures will be “cooler than average” but this will be “offset by the sunshine”.