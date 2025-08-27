Washout end to August will not stop hottest summer on record, say forecasters

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The end of August looks set to be a washout – but it will not stop this summer being the UK’s warmest on record.

Wet and windy conditions will sweep in for the final days of meteorological summer, with showers and longer spells of rain for much of the country on Thursday and Friday.

Parts of Wales, North West England and Scotland will see the worst of the unsettled weather, according to forecasters.

Temperatures will be in the high teens for most, with highs of around 20C in London and the South East and 15C in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

On Tuesday, the Met Office said this summer would “almost certainly” be the UK’s warmest on record as the mean average temperature for the season stood at 16.13C, based on data up to August 25.

This is higher than the existing summer record of 15.76C, which was set in 2018.

Zoe Hutin, a senior meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “Given the last two and a half months of hot weather, temperatures have been sufficiently above average that the comparatively lower temperatures coming will not significantly affect the mean temperature of the meteorological summer.

“Even taking that into account the rain and cloud which is forecast, it’s still going to likely be the warmest on record.

“Mean temperatures would need to be around 10 degrees or so for this summer not to surpass the current hottest summer, and so it’s almost certainly going to be a record-breaker.

“Temperatures are actually still a little bit above what is normally expected at the end of August, especially for the south-east of the country.

“For the north and North East, despite the rain and cloud, the temperatures will actually be around the average for this time of year, despite feeling a little bit cooler because of the unsettled conditions.

“Urban spots especially could be around average or even a couple of degrees above average in places.

“So it looks likely it will still almost certainly be a record-breaking summer in terms of average temperatures, unless something drastic were to happen.”

A spell of more persistent rain is forecast over the weekend, with up to 20mm likely across many regions.

Strong winds could also hit, particularly along coasts, with gusts in excess of 50mph.

If this season is confirmed as setting a new high for average temperature, it will mean all of the UK’s top five warmest summers will have occurred since the year 2000.

The top five are currently 2018 (15.76C), 2006 (15.75C), 2003 (15.74C), 2022 (15.71C) and 1976 (15.70C).