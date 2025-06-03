Temperatures hit 26C in warm end to UK’s sunniest spring on record

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

UK temperatures hit 26C on Saturday, wrapping up the sunniest spring on record before the country officially goes into the summer season.

Heathrow in west London enjoyed the hottest weather at 26.7C, about 8C hotter than the average for the time of year, while levels of grass pollen were very high in the South East.

A balmy end to spring for many comes as provisional figures from the Met Office show 630 hours of sunshine were clocked up across the country between March 1 and May 27.

Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan said: “It’s the last day of meteorological spring today but it’ll actually feel more like midsummer for some southern and eastern areas.

“It’s fairly warm in that sunshine, particularly across more eastern and south-eastern parts of the UK, with temperatures in the mid 20s.”

He said it has been a “different story” in the North West where people have seen cooler and more showery weather, which is expected to spread on Sunday.

“Further showers and longer spells of rain across the north of the UK and feeling much fresher for all of us by tomorrow,” Mr Morgan continued.

“Generally a fine start for many parts of England and Wales, a mixture of clouds and sunny spells overall though it will be a breezier day tomorrow and generally a bit cloudier too.

“So the cloud bubbling up through the morning, further showers and longer spells of rain pushing eastwards across Northern Ireland and Scotland, the odd rumble of thunder here and there.

“Showers breaking out quite widely across northern England, Wales, the Midlands and the South West as well, but some places will stay dry, particularly across the South East of England.”