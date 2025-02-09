Cold, grey weather to continue through the working week

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cold and grey weather will linger over most of Britain during the coming week, the Met Office has said.

Monday will be only slightly cooler than average but the 4C or 5C highs will feel close to freezing in the “fairly brisk” easterly winds, according to forecasters.

Clearer skies brought the sunniest weather and lowest temperatures to the north and north-west of the UK during the weekend.

Temperatures fell to minus 8.6C in Altnaharra and Kinbrace, both in north Scotland, on Saturday night.

Met Office meteorologist Marco Petagna said: “In the places with the clearest skies we could get down to minus 5C, minus 6C again tonight.

“But elsewhere any frosts could be quite patchy, because we’ve got the wind and the cloud around it’s stopping the temperatures getting too low.

“Most places away from the north west of the UK just about escaping the frost by the looks of things.”

The pattern of the best and brightest skies in Scotland, versus cold and cloudy in the rest of the UK, is set to continue through the working week.

Rain, drizzle and some sleet will fall on Monday and Tuesday.

Snow is forecast but mostly on hills, with a few centimetres of coverage possible in the Pennines.

The bulk of the UK, even to the end of the week, stays in this cold air - often quite cloudy Meteorologist Marco Petagna

Slightly drier weather is expected by the middle of next week.

The winds are “not quite as brisk” from midweek onwards but it will still be a degree or two below average for this time of year.

Weather fronts will try to push in from the south west later in the week, bringing a risk of patchy rain, but that is likely to be contained to west Cornwall and Ireland.

“So the bulk of the UK even to the end of the week stays in this cold air, often quite cloudy, but drier generally away from that far west and south-west corner at the end of the week,” Mr Petagna said.