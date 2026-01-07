UK braces for heavy snow from Storm Goretti as amber warnings issued

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK is braced for heavy snowfall and strong winds from Storm Goretti with amber weather warnings issued across the country.

It comes after two buses full of school children crashed on icy roads on Wednesday.

Thursday will see a cloudy and cold start to the day with wintry weather as Storm Goretti, named by Meteo France, comes in from the south-west.

Met Office Meteorologist Alex Burkill said: “Storm Goretti is on its way, arriving later tomorrow and affecting us through tomorrow and into Friday, bringing some strong winds and some significant snow to central and perhaps southern parts.”

The meteorologist said the storm will bring “wet, windy and wintry weather” to parts of the UK.

“As that rain pushes its way and it hits against that cold air that we currently have across us… and so on the northern edge, we are likely to see some fairly significant snow as we go through later tomorrow and into Friday,” he added.

Met Office chief forecaster Neil Armstrong described Storm Goretti as a “multi-hazard event” with heavy rain, strong winds and snow.

He said 5-10cm of snow is likely widely in Wales and the Midlands, with 15-25cm and a potential for up to 30cm in some areas.Strong winds with gusts of 50-60mph will likely affect south-western areas on Thursday afternoon and evening, with gusts of 60-70mph along exposed hills and coasts, the Met Office said.

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for heavy snow from Thursday evening into Friday, covering parts of Wales, the Midlands and South Yorkshire.

The snowfall will mean trains and planes could be delayed or cancelled, rural communities may be cut off, and power cuts and disruption to mobile signal are likely, forecasters said.

The warning stretches from Sheffield in the north, down to Leicester, across much of the West Midlands and into Wales.

It comes into force at 8pm on Thursday and ends at 9am on Friday.

An amber wind warning from 5pm to 11pm on Thursday has also been issued across parts of Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, as forecasters warn of 80-90 mph gusts in “exposed places”.

There is a further yellow warning for wind for much of South West England from 3pm on Thursday to 6am on Friday.

Amber warnings have an “increased likelihood of impacts from severe weather” compared to yellow warnings, meaning there is the possibility of travel delays, road and rail closures, power cuts and potential risk to life and property.

There is also a yellow warning for snow and ice in Scotland from 10pm on Wednesday until midday on Thursday and a yellow warning for ice in Northern Ireland from midnight until 10am on Thursday.

A yellow snow warning has been issued for a large part of England and much of Wales, and will be in place from 5pm on Thursday until midday on Friday.

The Met Office said heavy snow may cause disruption and difficult travelling conditions.

Mr Burkill said 20cm or more of snow could settle, adding that is “enough to cause some severe disruption”.

A yellow rain warning has also been issued across the east of England from 6pm on Thursday to 9pm on Friday, and in west Wales from midday on Thursday to 10am on Friday.

Amber cold weather health alerts have been issued by the UK Health Security Agency until January 11.