Bank Holiday temperatures to rise to near 30C before rain arrives

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bank Holiday temperatures are expected to soar to near 30C before the remnants of Hurricane Erin bring wind and rain.

Maximum temperatures on Sunday will be about 26C or 27C, then it will reach 28C or 29C on Monday with widespread sunshine for most, the Met Office said.

By late on Monday the remnants of Hurricane Erin will be west of the UK, bringing rain and wind, which will carry on throughout the week, Met Office meteorologist Craig Snell said.

For the rest of the week temperatures will be nearer average, low 20s in the south and high teens across the north.

Mr Snell said: “Today and tomorrow it will be largely dry across the UK apart from the odd spot of rain across Scotland today.

“There will be increasing amounts of sunshine and temperatures continuing to climb.

“On Monday it will be a very warm and sunny picture for most.

“It will start to go downhill and rain will start to move in for Northern Ireland into the afternoon.”

People who might be planning to head to beaches on Monday or Tuesday are being advised to head to ones with life guards as big waves will arrive.

From Tuesday onwards spells of rain will be moving across all parts of the country, and it will be wettest in the west, Mr Snell said.

“It will be heavy at times in the west, but at the moment we’re not expecting too many impacts, and it may for farmers or anyone who needs the rain be welcome,” he added.

On Wednesday, a band of rain will go across the whole country, and low pressure will remain until the weekend with further spells of rain.