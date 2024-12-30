Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The UK is set for a difficult start to 2025 as heavy rain, wind and snow are expected to cause travel disruption over the New Year period.

Nearly every part of the country has been issued one or several yellow weather warning by the Met Office for between Monday and Thursday, where conditions will be severe.

The forecast spells a turbulent New Years’ Eve for many as the bad weather is set to travel southwards across the country between December 31 and January 1.

Scotland will be hit first by the turbulent weather, with “pulses of rain” and snow on Monday, meanwhile, northern England will be battered by blustery conditions, including gusts of up to 60mph, according to the Met Office.

A weather warning is in place on Monday where strong winds could impact travellers between 11am and 6pm in areas including Durham, Northumberland, Cumbria and North Yorkshire.

On New Year’s Eve, delays to all types of transport are “likely” as strong winds persist and may reach speeds of up to 70mph in England and Northern Ireland, the forecaster warned.

Senior Met Office forecaster Craig Snell said: “Moving into New Year’s Eve, another system moves in from the Atlantic, again, Scotland bearing the brunt of this one with some further heavy rain and snow and strong winds.

open image in gallery Yellow weather warnings across the UK on 31 December (L) and 1 January (R) ( Met Office )

“The winds also picking up for Northern Ireland and northern England through New Year’s Eve as well, with rain arriving into that part of the world – basically quite an unsettled last day of the year for the northern half of the UK.”

“To the south, we will see some rain later on New Year’s Eve, but it shouldn’t cause too many problems, apart from if you’re out celebrating – you might get a bit damp.”

He added: “The main bit of advice from the Met Office over the coming days is, with the celebrations and people on the move throughout the new year and Hogmanay period, is the keep checking the forecast and to stay up to date with that.”

Those with travel plans should allow extra time for journeys and keep updated with flood alerts and warnings, Mr Snell said.

“With the multiple hazards going on across the UK, I think we can probably expect some travel delays right across the UK,” he added.

Meanwhile, disruption continues at London’s Gatwick airport for a fourth day as severe fog disrupts flights.