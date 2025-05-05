Settled conditions to remain this week with higher temperatures by the weekend

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Settled conditions will stay in place across the UK this week, with temperatures set to rise by the weekend.

While figures will not match last week’s record-breaking warm spell, there could be highs of 21C on Friday as temperatures “slowly creep up day on day” in largely dry and sunny spells, including on VE Day, the Met Office said.

The UK saw its warmest start to May on record after highs of 29.3C in Kew Gardens, south-west London, on Thursday.

Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said: “The main message for the week ahead is high pressure is going to dominate the weather pattern across the UK, so it’s going to be largely dry with sunny spells across many parts.

“So it’s going to be another settled week to come.”

There will be “a fair amount of cloud” and scattered showers across England and Wales on Monday, which will be most frequent across London, south-east England and East Anglia, Mr Dewhurst said.

Winds of up to 30mph developing along the east coast will make the same areas feel slightly cooler, with highs of 13C.

It comes as thousands of people are expected to visit London for the start of commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War in Europe, including a military procession and flypast.

Mr Dewhurst said: “There is the risk of some showers passing by for the celebrations going on in London today, so for those there hopefully they’ve got umbrellas with them.

“(It is) just worth having a raincoat or umbrella handy as there is the risk of some showers passing through at times, but hopefully it should be largely dry.”

Elsewhere, there will be sunny spells in parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland and temperatures will widely be around average for the time of year at 16C.

Dry and bright conditions are then expected across much of the country on Tuesday, with only parts of Yorkshire, Lincolnshire and East Anglia likely to see more cloud and the occasional shower arriving from the North Sea.

Temperatures will climb slightly, with highs of 18C possible as “the vast majority” have another fine day of sunny spells, Mr Dewhurst said.

“That theme continues through the rest of the week really – Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, largely dry, sunny spells, the chance of the odd light shower, largely towards the east coast (and) still a little bit of an easterly breeze,” the forecaster added.

The highest temperatures are likely to be seen in western areas, where any spells of prolonged sunshine in local areas could reach 20C or 21C.